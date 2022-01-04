Onondaga County provides access to important documents for those who test positive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has now adopted a self-declaration policy, meaning residents will report positive results on the county’s website. This also gives those who test positive access to isolation documents for their employer, documentation for quarantine release instruction, and the necessary paperwork to receive New York Paid Leave.

The county also points out that people who test positive might not be contacted by the health department by phone anymore. When it comes to isolation or quarantine, the county is leaving it up to the employer if they want to use the five-day recommendation — until they have received further clarification from the CDC.

Residents who have tested positive can access the county forms here.

Ryan McMahon also announced news on the testing front Tuesday. 20,000 test kits are on the way to the county from the state and will arrive as early as Wednesday. The county executive says these efforts are like a broken record when it comes to taking drastic measures to prevent cases from surging.

“I think once you do all the things you can do to keep yourself and your family safe, you still need to live. So, I think that’s where (we’re at); Month 22 into this process. If you’re going to be doing something with people that you love… then utilize (the) infrastructure available to you to eliminate as much risk as you can.” Ryan McMahon

McMahon announced a new testing site at the old public library of ShoppingTown Mall. It’s open Thursday from 8:30am to 4pm.



The PPE and testing sites are in response to the record-shattering positive cases over the holidays. From Friday to Monday, Onondaga County had over 4,500 cases and nine deaths. And while no new deaths were reported Tuesday by McMahon, there are an additional 845 new positives cases in the county.

Currently, 157 residents are in the hospital with 29 of those patients in the ICU. McMahon said 69% of them are unvaccinated.

You can watch the press conference in the video player below: