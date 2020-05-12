Onondaga County ramping up coronavirus testing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some regions in New York State have met their metrics to restart in four days, but according to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, as of now, Central New York isn’t one of them. Cuomo says Central New York is still one requirement away from being ready on Friday.

On Monday, Cuomo announced that the Fingers Lakes, Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier the only ones cleared by the governor to begin a phase one restart. Central New York and the North Country were short by one metric. For CNY, testing is where the region is falling short.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county has already met its testing quota, and that a lag in the data between the county and what the state is reporting is holding up the process.

The county plans to test around 4,000 people over the next few days. The big change this week is that the county is opening up the Syracuse Community Health Center to universal testing. That means the South Salina Street location will test anyone who is looking to get a test, regardless of symptoms. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. This Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the county’s first mobile testing site will also open in the county WIC location parking lot on Gifford Street in Syracuse. At both locations, you must present your driver’s license or a form of identification and bring along any insurance information, if you have it.

“I think everything is a moment in time and apparently some of those other regions at this moment in time have the data that meets it. If we are singing from the same sheet of music, and we’re looking at apples to apples, we can find a three-day average or a seven-day average where our region’s meeting that. It just seems the processing of the tests through the labs to the health department, other governor’s office, that there’s some sort of delay in that. And that would make sense, right, ‘cause we didn’t have these rules two weeks ago, and you weren’t allowed to get asymptomatic tests two weeks ago,” McMahon said.