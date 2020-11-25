ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has released a list of businesses that have had COVID-19 violation notices served, as well as those who have been fined. Browse the document below to see which businesses have received notices.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Onondaga County releases list of businesses that have received COVID-19 violations
- Big Game Bound Week 12: Lions’ Thanksgiving tradition & best NFL rivalries
- Geriatric Emergency Medicine Care at Upstate Community Hospital
- Great Holiday Gift Ideas For Anyone On Your List
- Mountain Dew Celebrates 80 Years With New Cookbook
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App