Onondaga County releases list of businesses that have received COVID-19 violations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On the eve of Thanksgiving, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Rochester to help distribute turkeys. He also warned New Yorkers to stay safe, or COVID-19 numbers will climb.

On Tuesday, New York did over 173,000 tests, and the statewide infection rate was 3.62%. Unfortunately, 41 New Yorkers died of COVID-related issues.