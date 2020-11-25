Onondaga County releases list of businesses that have received COVID-19 violations

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has released a list of businesses that have had COVID-19 violation notices served, as well as those who have been fined. Browse the document below to see which businesses have received notices.

