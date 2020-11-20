Onondaga County reports a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County reported that 92 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, a new record. Previously, the county reached a high point for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 85 on May 26.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county has been keeping in touch with hospitals about their caseloads, which is something the county has not had to do in months. He said local hospitals are taking steps to increase ICU beds in case there is a surge.
McMahon also reported that two residents had died from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 225.
There are 219 new positive cases for Friday. McMahon says the good news is the caseload doesn’t appear to be increasing, and instead appears to be flattening.
He also expressed optimism that people will exercise good judgment this holiday weekend, and not engage in behavior that will spread the virus. McMahon said there is light at the end of the tunnel. He has had conversations with other county executives about the distribution of a vaccine. But, he says we need to starve this virus until the vaccine is widely available “and we can get our lives back.”
