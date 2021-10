SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is reporting 4 new COVID-19 related deaths and 331 new cases.

NYS also reported 1 LTC death.

If eligible for Booster please get your shot. Be a credible messenger for the Vaccine.

Mon-Thurs last week 834 cases, this week 868 cases. The next few days will tell a lot. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) October 7, 2021

Two women in their 50s and 70s passed, while a man in his late 20s also died from the coronavirus. County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted all had serious conditions. The fourth death was in a long-term care facility.

Last week at this time, the county had 834 reported positive cases, this week it has increased to 868 positive cases.