Onondaga County reports its most COVID-19 cases in a single day Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County reported its most COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began Sunday.

According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County had 356 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. Based on the county’s data, that’s the most cases reported in a single day, and only the second time more than 300 cases were reported in one day.

A Nursing Home resident passed on-site. Please keep families in your prayers. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 6, 2020

Tragically, Onondaga County lost three more neighbors to the virus on Saturday. Since the pandemic began, Onondaga County has lost 267 people to the virus. More than 40 of those deaths have sadly come in the past two weeks.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a conference call on Friday that hospitalizations are becoming the important number to look at. Well, in Onondaga County, COVID-19 hospitalizations reached an all-time high, as 213 Onondaga County residents are now in the hospital battling the virus.

Onondaga County’s orange zone:

Onondaga County’s orange zone saw its COVID-19 positive rate decrease for the second consecutive day Saturday. The average positive rate over the last seven days for Onondaga County’s orange zone is 5.07%, according to the State Health Department.

There is no indication that Onondaga County is moving to a red zone, but a few weeks ago Governor Cuomo said an area could move to a red zone if their seven-day positivity rate was greater than five percent.

Remember to wear a mask, avoid gatherings and socially distance yourself from others as we try to beat this virus as a community.

