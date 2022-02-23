(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has reported just 85 new cases of COVID-19 and no new COVID-related deaths Wednesday.

The County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that the daily caseload for Wednesday has been cut nearly in half compared to last Wednesday when there were 164 cases. 97 residents are in the hospital with 11 of those patients in the ICU. McMahon added that there is only one hospitalized patient under the age of 18.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Thanks to New Yorkers stepping up and getting vaccinated and boosted, our state is leading the way in beating back this virus and moving forward in the pandemic in a new way,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is a critical tool to stay in front of COVID-19, but we still have more work to do to vaccinate our children. Parents and guardians, I encourage you to take advantage of the school midwinter break and consult with your child’s pediatrician about getting them vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 129,088

– 129,088 Total Positive – 2,456

– 2,456 Percent Positive – 1.90%

– 1.90% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.02%

– 2.02% Patient Hospitalization – 2,404 (-57)

– 2,404 (-57) Patients Newly Admitted – 249

– 249 Patients in ICU – 385 (-41)

– 385 (-41) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 212 (-27)

– 212 (-27) Total Discharges – 284,341 (+272)

– 284,341 (+272) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 38

– 38 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,564

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,054

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,747,978

– 36,747,978 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,543

– 13,543 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 173,426

– 173,426 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%

– 91.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%

– 82.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.4%

– 85.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.3%

– 81.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.2%

– 71.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%

– 80.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%

– 72.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.7%

– 88.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Sunday, February 20, 2022 Monday, February 21, 2022 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Capital Region 20.78 20.17 18.72 Central New York 28.13 27.14 25.05 Finger Lakes 15.83 15.11 13.74 Long Island 11.91 11.28 11.05 Mid-Hudson 13.73 13.31 12.88 Mohawk Valley 24.93 24.37 22.61 New York City 12.86 12.56 12.32 North Country 33.59 32.90 30.45 Southern Tier 28.30 27.71 26.52 Western New York 16.70 15.62 15.27 Statewide 15.57 15.06 14.46

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Sunday, February 20, 2022 Monday, February 21, 2022 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Capital Region 3.82% 3.73% 3.62% Central New York 5.38% 5.19% 5.06% Finger Lakes 3.66% 3.49% 3.33% Long Island 2.19% 2.09% 2.12% Mid-Hudson 2.38% 2.22% 1.98% Mohawk Valley 4.44% 4.41% 4.18% New York City 1.33% 1.30% 1.28% North Country 6.66% 6.51% 6.13% Southern Tier 3.34% 3.31% 3.42% Western New York 4.27% 3.99% 3.85% Statewide 2.16% 2.08% 2.02%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Sunday, February 20, 2022 Monday, February 21, 2022 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Bronx 1.22% 1.20% 1.20% Kings 1.15% 1.09% 1.06% New York 1.57% 1.58% 1.59% Queens 1.33% 1.30% 1.31% Richmond 1.62% 1.55% 1.50%

Yesterday 2,456 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,892,359. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,777 34 Allegany 8,748 8 Broome 44,152 57 Cattaraugus 15,095 20 Cayuga 15,543 11 Chautauqua 23,258 18 Chemung 20,859 17 Chenango 9,090 9 Clinton 16,161 20 Columbia 9,844 9 Cortland 10,247 12 Delaware 7,530 10 Dutchess 63,041 31 Erie 205,280 112 Essex 5,398 12 Franklin 8,981 9 Fulton 12,216 17 Genesee 13,507 5 Greene 8,404 4 Hamilton 828 1 Herkimer 13,476 9 Jefferson 19,517 17 Lewis 6,067 5 Livingston 11,442 2 Madison 12,645 12 Monroe 148,943 59 Montgomery 11,626 13 Nassau 397,697 147 Niagara 47,066 30 NYC 2,268,109 899 Oneida 51,953 65 Onondaga 106,548 106 Ontario 19,383 24 Orange 105,162 48 Orleans 8,511 2 Oswego 24,837 45 Otsego 9,587 11 Putnam 23,259 9 Rensselaer 30,670 18 Rockland 91,052 19 Saratoga 44,902 36 Schenectady 32,202 12 Schoharie 4,886 2 Schuyler 3,369 5 Seneca 5,722 5 St. Lawrence 20,325 39 Steuben 19,403 13 Suffolk 422,039 176 Sullivan 18,125 8 Tioga 10,451 11 Tompkins 17,279 24 Ulster 30,684 21 Warren 13,205 15 Washington 11,788 13 Wayne 16,823 12 Westchester 246,158 99 Wyoming 8,206 2 Yates 3,283 7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 137 78 56.9% 59 43.1% Central New York 95 58 61.1% 37 38.9% Finger Lakes 303 129 42.6% 174 57.4% Long Island 389 173 44.5% 216 55.5% Mid-Hudson 199 84 42.2% 115 57.8% Mohawk Valley 50 33 66.0% 17 34.0% New York City 901 368 40.8% 533 59.2% North Country 68 35 51.5% 33 48.5% Southern Tier 86 55 64.0% 31 36.0% Western New York 176 95 54.0% 81 46.0% Statewide 2,404 1,108 46.1% 1,296 53.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 38 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,564. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 3 Kings 5 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 New York 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Queens 7 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 3 Tioga 1 Washington 1 Westchester 1 Wyoming 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 2,824 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,035 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 964,384 189 881,792 236 Central New York 645,465 184 596,405 194 Finger Lakes 862,774 274 799,271 303 Long Island 2,178,301 868 1,932,240 791 Mid-Hudson 1,701,058 601 1,489,361 648 Mohawk Valley 324,659 110 301,736 136 New York City 7,972,475 50 7,040,540 69 North Country 303,410 182 274,465 187 Southern Tier 438,989 132 401,747 146 Western New York 952,904 234 874,574 325 Statewide 16,344,419 2,824 14,592,131 3,035

Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 453,452 670 6,019 Central New York 302,871 606 5,247 Finger Lakes 473,928 814 8,266 Long Island 1,093,328 2,048 24,127 Mid-Hudson 834,909 1,608 16,636 Mohawk Valley 161,362 312 2,753 New York City 2,747,438 125 34,603 North Country 142,180 332 2,586 Southern Tier 215,608 283 3,528 Western New York 514,914 1,015 8,519 Statewide 6,939,990 7,813 112,284

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.