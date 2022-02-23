(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has reported just 85 new cases of COVID-19 and no new COVID-related deaths Wednesday. 

The County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that the daily caseload for Wednesday has been cut nearly in half compared to last Wednesday when there were 164 cases. 97 residents are in the hospital with 11 of those patients in the ICU. McMahon added that there is only one hospitalized patient under the age of 18. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“Thanks to New Yorkers stepping up and getting vaccinated and boosted, our state is leading the way in beating back this virus and moving forward in the pandemic in a new way,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is a critical tool to stay in front of COVID-19, but we still have more work to do to vaccinate our children. Parents and guardians, I encourage you to take advantage of the school midwinter break and consult with your child’s pediatrician about getting them vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 129,088
  • Total Positive – 2,456
  • Percent Positive – 1.90%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  2.02%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,404 (-57)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 249
  • Patients in ICU – 385 (-41)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 212 (-27)
  • Total Discharges  284,341 (+272)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 38
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,564

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,054

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,747,978
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,543
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 173,426
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  81.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.3%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGION  Sunday, February 20, 2022Monday, February 21, 2022Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Capital Region  20.7820.1718.72
Central New York  28.1327.1425.05
Finger Lakes  15.8315.1113.74
Long Island  11.9111.2811.05
Mid-Hudson  13.7313.3112.88
Mohawk Valley  24.9324.3722.61
New York City  12.8612.5612.32
North Country  33.5932.9030.45
Southern Tier  28.3027.7126.52
Western New York  16.7015.6215.27
Statewide  15.5715.0614.46

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONSunday, February 20, 2022Monday, February 21, 2022Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Capital Region3.82%3.73%3.62%
Central New York5.38%5.19%5.06%
Finger Lakes3.66%3.49%3.33%
Long Island2.19%2.09%2.12%
Mid-Hudson2.38%2.22%1.98%
Mohawk Valley4.44%4.41%4.18%
New York City1.33%1.30%1.28%
North Country6.66%6.51%6.13%
Southern Tier3.34%3.31%3.42%
Western New York4.27%3.99%3.85%
Statewide2.16%2.08%2.02%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHSunday, February 20, 2022Monday, February 21, 2022Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Bronx1.22%1.20%1.20%
Kings1.15%1.09%1.06%
New York1.57%1.58%1.59%
Queens1.33%1.30%1.31%
Richmond1.62%1.55%1.50%

Yesterday 2,456 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,892,359. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,77734
Allegany8,7488
Broome44,15257
Cattaraugus15,09520
Cayuga15,54311
Chautauqua23,25818
Chemung20,85917
Chenango9,0909
Clinton16,16120
Columbia9,8449
Cortland10,24712
Delaware7,53010
Dutchess63,04131
Erie205,280112
Essex5,39812
Franklin8,9819
Fulton12,21617
Genesee13,5075
Greene8,4044
Hamilton8281
Herkimer13,4769
Jefferson19,51717
Lewis6,0675
Livingston11,4422
Madison12,64512
Monroe148,94359
Montgomery11,62613
Nassau397,697147
Niagara47,06630
NYC2,268,109899
Oneida51,95365
Onondaga106,548106
Ontario19,38324
Orange105,16248
Orleans8,5112
Oswego24,83745
Otsego9,58711
Putnam23,2599
Rensselaer30,67018
Rockland91,05219
Saratoga44,90236
Schenectady32,20212
Schoharie4,8862
Schuyler3,3695
Seneca5,7225
St. Lawrence20,32539
Steuben19,40313
Suffolk422,039176
Sullivan18,1258
Tioga10,45111
Tompkins17,27924
Ulster30,68421
Warren13,20515
Washington11,78813
Wayne16,82312
Westchester246,15899
Wyoming8,2062
Yates3,2837

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1377856.9%5943.1%
Central New York955861.1%3738.9%
Finger Lakes30312942.6%17457.4%
Long Island38917344.5%21655.5%
Mid-Hudson1998442.2%11557.8%
Mohawk Valley503366.0%1734.0%
New York City90136840.8%53359.2%
North Country683551.5%3348.5%
Southern Tier865564.0%3136.0%
Western New York1769554.0%8146.0%
Statewide2,4041,10846.1%1,29653.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 38 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,564. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Allegany1
Bronx1
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Dutchess1
Erie3
Kings5
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau1
New York2
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Queens7
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk3
Tioga1
Washington1
Westchester1
Wyoming1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.  

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 2,824 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,035 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region964,384189881,792236
Central New York645,465184596,405194
Finger Lakes862,774274799,271303
Long Island2,178,3018681,932,240791
Mid-Hudson1,701,0586011,489,361648
Mohawk Valley324,659110301,736136
New York City7,972,475507,040,54069
North Country303,410182274,465187
Southern Tier438,989132401,747146
Western New York952,904234874,574325
Statewide16,344,4192,82414,592,1313,035
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region453,4526706,019 
Central New York302,8716065,247 
Finger Lakes473,9288148,266 
Long Island1,093,3282,04824,127 
Mid-Hudson834,9091,60816,636 
Mohawk Valley161,3623122,753 
New York City2,747,43812534,603 
North Country142,1803322,586 
Southern Tier215,6082833,528 
Western New York514,9141,0158,519 
Statewide6,939,9907,813112,284 

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.  

2/22/2022Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total 
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated   6,0741.16%2,5331.68%3391.10%8,1222.95%971.55%1671.22%17,3321.73%
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated   2,4120.46%700.05%80.03%2,6090.95%851.36%1431.04%5,3270.53%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated   1,0040.19%3990.26%490.16%6,6852.43%50.08%650.47%8,2070.82%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose       830.02%1,5141.00%5141.67%2,5110.91%00.00%130.09%4,6350.46%
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above9,573 4,516 910 19,927 187 388 35,501 
Total ACTIVE employees513,943 146,175 29,904 255,667 6,067 13,309 965,065 
Grand Total523,516 150,691 30,814 275,594 6,254 13,697 1,000,566 