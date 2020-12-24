Onondaga County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for Onondaga County on Christmas Eve.

In a tweet on Thursday, McMahon reported 472 new cases in the county. This brings the seven-day positivity rate to 6%.

The county also reported 13 new deaths, with nine of those coming from nursing homes.

There are now 323 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Onondaga County, which is down from what the county had before. The county also has 47 people in the ICU, which is also a decrease from the previous numbers.

There are currently 26 people waiting to be discharged to the COVID-19 transitional facility at Loretto.

Our next 72 hours will drive caseloads for the month of January. Please be smart and be safe. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

McMahon also said that Friday will be a lighter case day and “hospital numbers [are] going in the right direction as well.”

In a tweet on Thursday, McMahon said, “We have made progress from the Thanksgiving Surge.”