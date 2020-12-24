Onondaga County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for Onondaga County on Christmas Eve.

In a tweet on Thursday, McMahon reported 472 new cases in the county. This brings the seven-day positivity rate to 6%.

The county also reported 13 new deaths, with nine of those coming from nursing homes.

There are now 323 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Onondaga County, which is down from what the county had before. The county also has 47 people in the ICU, which is also a decrease from the previous numbers.

There are currently 26 people waiting to be discharged to the COVID-19 transitional facility at Loretto.

Our next 72 hours will drive caseloads for the month of January. Please be smart and be safe.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

McMahon also said that Friday will be a lighter case day and “hospital numbers [are] going in the right direction as well.”

In a tweet on Thursday, McMahon said, “We have made progress from the Thanksgiving Surge.”

Let’s avoid another holiday surge CNY.

ONONDAGA COUNTY EXECUTIVE RYAN MCMAHON

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected