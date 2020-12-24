Onondaga County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for Onondaga County on Christmas Eve.
In a tweet on Thursday, McMahon reported 472 new cases in the county. This brings the seven-day positivity rate to 6%.
The county also reported 13 new deaths, with nine of those coming from nursing homes.
There are now 323 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Onondaga County, which is down from what the county had before. The county also has 47 people in the ICU, which is also a decrease from the previous numbers.
There are currently 26 people waiting to be discharged to the COVID-19 transitional facility at Loretto.
McMahon also said that Friday will be a lighter case day and “hospital numbers [are] going in the right direction as well.”
In a tweet on Thursday, McMahon said, “We have made progress from the Thanksgiving Surge.”
