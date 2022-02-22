(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County had 404 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths this weekend, County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Tuesday.

Three women in their 70s, 80s and 90s died, and three men in their 40s, 70s and 80s passed away, according to McMahon.

He added that 94 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 and 10 of those patients are in the ICU.

The high number of deaths come as positive daily cases remain low compared to earlier in the year. Last week, the county had 562 cases from Friday to Monday, which is 158 more cases than the county reported Tuesday. Saturday saw 151 positive tests reported, Sunday had 129, Monday 78, and Tuesday saw just 46.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Tuesday.

“While students are off for midwinter break, I encourage parents and guardians to take advantage of this time to consult with their pediatricians and make a plan to get their kids vaccinated and boosted,” Governor Hochul said. “More than 1.6 million children in New York State have already received the vaccine. The vaccine is doctor-approved and our best tool to stop the spread of COVID-19, so there’s no reason to delay any further.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 72,884

– 72,884 Total Positive – 1,619

– 1,619 Percent Positive – 2.22%

– 2.22% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.08%

– 2.08% Patient Hospitalization – 2,461 (-61)

– 2,461 (-61) Patients Newly Admitted – 213

– 213 Patients in ICU – 426 (-14)

– 426 (-14) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 239 (0)

– 239 (0) Total Discharges – 284,069 (+192)

– 284,069 (+192) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32

– 32 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,525

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,895

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,734,435

– 36,734,435 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,105

– 14,105 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 199,295

– 199,295 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%

– 91.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%

– 82.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.4%

– 85.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.1%

– 81.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.1%

– 71.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%

– 80.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%

– 72.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.6%

– 88.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Saturday, February 19, 2022 Sunday, February 20, 2022 Monday, February 21, 2022 Capital Region 21.78 20.78 20.17 Central New York 28.92 28.13 27.14 Finger Lakes 16.38 15.83 15.11 Long Island 12.52 11.91 11.28 Mid-Hudson 14.32 13.73 13.31 Mohawk Valley 25.96 24.93 24.37 New York City 13.19 12.86 12.56 North Country 35.94 33.59 32.90 Southern Tier 30.17 28.30 27.71 Western New York 17.76 16.70 15.62 Statewide 16.20 15.57 15.06

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Saturday, February 19, 2022 Sunday, February 20, 2022 Monday, February 21, 2022 Capital Region 4.00% 3.82% 3.73% Central New York 5.51% 5.38% 5.19% Finger Lakes 3.83% 3.66% 3.49% Long Island 2.32% 2.19% 2.09% Mid-Hudson 2.49% 2.38% 2.22% Mohawk Valley 4.58% 4.44% 4.41% New York City 1.35% 1.33% 1.30% North Country 6.97% 6.66% 6.51% Southern Tier 3.49% 3.34% 3.31% Western New York 4.50% 4.27% 3.99% Statewide 2.23% 2.16% 2.08%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Saturday, February 19, 2022 Sunday, February 20, 2022 Monday, February 21, 2022 Bronx 1.24% 1.22% 1.20% Kings 1.17% 1.15% 1.09% New York 1.59% 1.57% 1.58% Queens 1.35% 1.33% 1.30% Richmond 1.74% 1.62% 1.55%

Yesterday 1,619 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,889,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,743 28 Allegany 8,740 6 Broome 44,095 38 Cattaraugus 15,075 11 Cayuga 15,532 9 Chautauqua 23,240 18 Chemung 20,842 11 Chenango 9,081 5 Clinton 16,141 19 Columbia 9,835 22 Cortland 10,235 1 Delaware 7,520 4 Dutchess 63,010 29 Erie 205,168 82 Essex 5,386 3 Franklin 8,972 7 Fulton 12,199 10 Genesee 13,502 6 Greene 8,400 8 Hamilton 827 – Herkimer 13,467 7 Jefferson 19,500 12 Lewis 6,062 1 Livingston 11,440 3 Madison 12,633 10 Monroe 148,884 41 Montgomery 11,613 2 Nassau 397,550 86 Niagara 47,036 25 NYC 2,267,210 538 Oneida 51,888 24 Onondaga 106,442 77 Ontario 19,359 6 Orange 105,114 29 Orleans 8,509 2 Oswego 24,792 39 Otsego 9,576 10 Putnam 23,250 5 Rensselaer 30,652 15 Rockland 91,033 23 Saratoga 44,866 29 Schenectady 32,190 22 Schoharie 4,884 2 Schuyler 3,364 2 Seneca 5,717 2 St. Lawrence 20,286 18 Steuben 19,390 14 Suffolk 421,863 111 Sullivan 18,117 9 Tioga 10,440 10 Tompkins 17,255 19 Ulster 30,663 21 Warren 13,190 14 Washington 11,775 7 Wayne 16,811 7 Westchester 246,059 58 Wyoming 8,204 1 Yates 3,276 1

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 144 91 63.2% 53 36.8% Central New York 98 64 65.3% 34 34.7% Finger Lakes 322 139 43.2% 183 56.8% Long Island 388 172 44.3% 216 55.7% Mid-Hudson 206 82 39.8% 124 60.2% Mohawk Valley 52 38 73.1% 14 26.9% New York City 882 358 40.6% 524 59.4% North Country 64 34 53.1% 30 46.9% Southern Tier 100 55 55.0% 45 45.0% Western New York 205 114 55.6% 91 44.4% Statewide 2,461 1,147 46.6% 1,314 53.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,525. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Cayuga 1 Erie 2 Franklin 2 Greene 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 4 Monroe 3 Nassau 1 Oneida 2 Oswego 1 Queens 7 Suffolk 1 Sullivan 1 Ulster 2 Warren 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 2,920 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,198 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 964,195 206 881,556 223 Central New York 645,281 194 596,211 188 Finger Lakes 862,500 219 798,968 264 Long Island 2,177,433 1,009 1,931,449 1,012 Mid-Hudson 1,700,457 743 1,488,713 828 Mohawk Valley 324,549 74 301,600 112 New York City 7,972,425 45 7,040,471 36 North Country 303,228 99 274,278 92 Southern Tier 438,857 87 401,601 132 Western New York 952,670 244 874,249 311 Statewide 16,341,595 2,920 14,589,096 3,198