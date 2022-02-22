(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County had 404 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths this weekend, County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Tuesday

Three women in their 70s, 80s and 90s died, and three men in their 40s, 70s and 80s passed away, according to McMahon. 

He added that 94 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 and 10 of those patients are in the ICU. 

The high number of deaths come as positive daily cases remain low compared to earlier in the year. Last week, the county had 562 cases from Friday to Monday, which is 158 more cases than the county reported Tuesday. Saturday saw 151 positive tests reported, Sunday had 129, Monday 78, and Tuesday saw just 46. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Tuesday.    

“While students are off for midwinter break, I encourage parents and guardians to take advantage of this time to consult with their pediatricians and make a plan to get their kids vaccinated and boosted,” Governor Hochul said. “More than 1.6 million children in New York State have already received the vaccine. The vaccine is doctor-approved and our best tool to stop the spread of COVID-19, so there’s no reason to delay any further.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 72,884
  • Total Positive – 1,619
  • Percent Positive – 2.22%  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  2.08% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,461 (-61)  
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 213  
  • Patients in ICU – 426 (-14)  
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 239 (0)  
  • Total Discharges  284,069 (+192) 
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,525  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,895

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.    

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,734,435
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,105  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 199,295
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.4%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  81.1%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.1%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.6%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.2%     

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows    

REGION    Saturday, February 19, 2022 Sunday, February 20, 2022 Monday, February 21, 2022 
Capital Region 21.78 20.78 20.17
Central New York 28.92 28.13 27.14
Finger Lakes 16.38 15.83 15.11
Long Island 12.52 11.91 11.28
Mid-Hudson 14.32 13.73 13.31
Mohawk Valley 25.96 24.93 24.37
New York City 13.19 12.86 12.56
North Country 35.94 33.59 32.90
Southern Tier 30.17 28.30 27.71
Western New York 17.76 16.70 15.62
Statewide 16.20 15.57 15.06

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

REGION  Saturday, February 19, 2022 Sunday, February 20, 2022 Monday, February 21, 2022 
Capital Region 4.00%3.82%3.73%
Central New York 5.51%5.38%5.19%
Finger Lakes 3.83%3.66%3.49%
Long Island 2.32%2.19%2.09%
Mid-Hudson 2.49%2.38%2.22%
Mohawk Valley 4.58%4.44%4.41%
New York City 1.35%1.33%1.30%
North Country 6.97%6.66%6.51%
Southern Tier 3.49%3.34%3.31%
Western New York 4.50%4.27%3.99%
Statewide 2.23%2.16%2.08%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

BOROUGH  Saturday, February 19, 2022 Sunday, February 20, 2022 Monday, February 21, 2022 
Bronx 1.24%1.22%1.20%
Kings 1.17%1.15%1.09%
New York 1.59%1.57%1.58%
Queens 1.35%1.33%1.30%
Richmond 1.74%1.62%1.55%

Yesterday 1,619 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,889,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany 57,74328
Allegany 8,7406
Broome 44,09538
Cattaraugus 15,07511
Cayuga 15,5329
Chautauqua 23,24018
Chemung 20,84211
Chenango 9,0815
Clinton 16,14119
Columbia 9,83522
Cortland 10,2351
Delaware 7,5204
Dutchess 63,01029
Erie 205,16882
Essex 5,3863
Franklin 8,9727
Fulton 12,19910
Genesee 13,5026
Greene 8,4008
Hamilton 827
Herkimer 13,4677
Jefferson 19,50012
Lewis 6,0621
Livingston 11,4403
Madison 12,63310
Monroe 148,88441
Montgomery 11,6132
Nassau 397,55086
Niagara 47,03625
NYC 2,267,210538
Oneida 51,88824
Onondaga 106,44277
Ontario 19,3596
Orange 105,11429
Orleans 8,5092
Oswego 24,79239
Otsego 9,57610
Putnam 23,2505
Rensselaer 30,65215
Rockland 91,03323
Saratoga 44,86629
Schenectady 32,19022
Schoharie 4,8842
Schuyler 3,3642
Seneca 5,7172
St. Lawrence 20,28618
Steuben 19,39014
Suffolk 421,863111
Sullivan 18,1179
Tioga 10,44010
Tompkins 17,25519
Ulster 30,66321
Warren 13,19014
Washington 11,7757
Wayne 16,8117
Westchester 246,05958
Wyoming 8,2041
Yates 3,2761

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region 1449163.2%5336.8%
Central New York 986465.3%3434.7%
Finger Lakes 32213943.2%18356.8%
Long Island 38817244.3%21655.7%
Mid-Hudson 2068239.8%12460.2%
Mohawk Valley 523873.1%1426.9%
New York City 88235840.6%52459.4%
North Country 643453.1%3046.9%
Southern Tier 1005555.0%4545.0%
Western New York 20511455.6%9144.4%
Statewide 2,4611,14746.6%1,31453.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).    

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,525. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

County New Deaths                                    
Bronx2
Cayuga1
Erie2
Franklin2
Greene1
Herkimer1
Kings4
Monroe3
Nassau1
Oneida2
Oswego1
Queens7
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Ulster2
Warren1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.    

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.    

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.    

Yesterday, 2,920 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,198 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location    
  People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
Region  Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region 964,195206881,556223
Central New York 645,281194596,211188
Finger Lakes 862,500219798,968264
Long Island 2,177,4331,0091,931,4491,012
Mid-Hudson 1,700,4577431,488,713828
Mohawk Valley 324,54974301,600112
New York City 7,972,425457,040,47136
North Country 303,22899274,27892
Southern Tier 438,85787401,601132
Western New York 952,670244874,249311
Statewide 16,341,5952,92014,589,0963,198
Booster/Additional Shots    
Region  Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days  
Capital Region 452,7824976,266 
Central New York 302,2655665,435 
Finger Lakes 473,1148058,500 
Long Island 1,091,2802,17225,420 
Mid-Hudson 833,3011,69417,742 
Mohawk Valley 161,0503302,899 
New York City 2,747,31351545,885 
North Country 141,8482942,732 
Southern Tier 215,3255733,645 
Western New York 513,8997858,879 
Statewide 6,932,1778,231127,403

 