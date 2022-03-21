(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced over 450 positive COVID-19 cases from this past weekend and no new deaths.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 451 residents tested positive from Saturday to Monday. He added that 58 people are currently in the hospital, with 12 of those patients in the ICU, but question whether all of them were in the hospital because of COVID.

“Certainly, many of the 58 (who) tested positive are not in the hospital for Covid symptoms. I don’t have this data point,” McMahon tweeted.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New York has made tremendous progress in fighting the pandemic, but we must continue to do the right thing and protect ourselves and our community through vaccination,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. By encouraging your family members, friends, and children to get the vaccine, we can continue making strides in beating back the virus.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 119,475

– 119,475 Total Positive – 2,013

– 2,013 Percent Positive – 1.68%

– 1.68% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.87%

– 1.87% Patient Hospitalization – 900 (-25)

– 900 (-25) Patients Newly Admitted – 113

– 113 Patients in ICU – 159 (+12)

– 159 (+12) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 77 (+1)

– 77 (+1) Total Discharges – 289,351 (+153)

– 289,351 (+153) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 12

– 12 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,042

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,958

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,314,121

– 37,314,121 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,250

– 13,250 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 91,430

– 91,430 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%

– 91.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%

– 83.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%

– 85.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%

– 82.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%

– 72.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

– 81.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%

– 73.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

– 89.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Saturday, March 19, 2022 Capital Region 7.83 9.59 7.83 Central New York 19.47 37.01 19.47 Finger Lakes 4.57 7.40 4.57 Long Island 7.50 11.45 7.50 Mid-Hudson 16.32 18.17 16.32 Mohawk Valley 7.62 9.48 7.62 New York City 10.47 12.39 10.47 North Country 14.08 24.35 14.08 Southern Tier 9.16 15.01 9.16 Western New York 7.02 9.48 7.02 Statewide 10.30 13.52 10.30

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Saturday, March 19, 2022 Capital Region 2.47% 2.52% 2.59% Central New York 5.65% 6.08% 6.21% Finger Lakes 2.19% 2.25% 2.20% Long Island 1.78% 1.88% 1.89% Mid-Hudson 1.94% 2.18% 2.36% Mohawk Valley 3.02% 2.92% 2.99% New York City 1.33% 1.39% 1.41% North Country 3.54% 3.72% 3.68% Southern Tier 2.23% 2.41% 2.38% Western New York 1.85% 1.85% 1.82% Statewide 1.76% 1.85% 1.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Saturday, March 19, 2022 Bronx 0.76% 0.81% 0.83% Kings 1.37% 1.41% 1.38% New York 1.81% 1.95% 2.03% Queens 1.14% 1.14% 1.17% Richmond 1.09% 1.12% 1.11%

Yesterday 2,013 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,940,576. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,466 24 Allegany 8,877 1 Broome 44,771 13 Cattaraugus 15,339 4 Cayuga 15,876 5 Chautauqua 23,454 3 Chemung 21,153 8 Chenango 9,222 3 Clinton 16,552 6 Columbia 9,972 3 Cortland 10,418 6 Delaware 7,622 2 Dutchess 63,577 19 Erie 207,109 61 Essex 5,563 6 Franklin 9,343 11 Fulton 12,453 4 Genesee 13,588 – Greene 8,517 5 Hamilton 856 2 Herkimer 13,651 8 Jefferson 19,851 13 Lewis 6,123 3 Livingston 11,555 3 Madison 12,871 4 Monroe 150,213 39 Montgomery 11,773 6 Nassau 400,564 117 Niagara 47,534 28 NYC 2,287,451 879 Oneida 52,645 17 Onondaga 109,547 126 Ontario 19,691 8 Orange 105,916 27 Orleans 8,554 1 Oswego 25,447 10 Otsego 9,762 2 Putnam 23,436 2 Rensselaer 31,115 22 Rockland 91,700 29 Saratoga 45,648 19 Schenectady 32,610 3 Schoharie 4,952 – Schuyler 3,414 4 Seneca 5,835 1 St. Lawrence 20,895 18 Steuben 19,730 4 Suffolk 424,453 96 Sullivan 18,285 2 Tioga 10,610 8 Tompkins 17,939 16 Ulster 31,340 198 Warren 13,424 6 Washington 11,971 3 Wayne 17,048 2 Westchester 248,706 102 Wyoming 8,253 1 Yates 3,336 –

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:



COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 63 39 61.9% 24 38.1% Central New York 45 26 57.8% 19 42.2% Finger Lakes 134 42 31.3% 92 68.7% Long Island 142 62 43.7% 80 56.3% Mid-Hudson 66 28 42.4% 38 57.6% Mohawk Valley 21 11 52.4% 10 47.6% New York City 291 108 37.1% 183 62.9% North Country 38 14 36.8% 24 63.2% Southern Tier 36 17 47.2% 19 52.8% Western New York 64 31 48.4% 33 51.6% Statewide 900 378 42.0% 522 58.0%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,042. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Clinton 1 Dutchess 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 3 New York 1 Queens 1 Richmond 1 Warren 1 Grand Total 12

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 1,889 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,419 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 967,789 62 885,739 85 Central New York 647,272 59 599,027 58 Finger Lakes 866,215 49 803,605 74 Long Island 2,189,745 305 1,949,083 459 Mid-Hudson 1,710,557 297 1,501,374 276 Mohawk Valley 325,849 36 303,301 33 New York City 8,039,013 952 7,135,092 3,180 North Country 305,335 19 276,637 30 Southern Tier 440,350 30 403,366 36 Western New York 956,799 80 880,110 188 Statewide 16,448,924 1,889 14,737,334

