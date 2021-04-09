Onondaga County seeing an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is seeing a spike in new cases and County Executive Ryan McMahon says there are several factors why.

For one, the U.K. strain of the virus is now the dominant variant in the U.S. The strain, first identified in Britain, is a more transmissible variant of the novel coronavirus.

Another trend in COVID data shows nearly 80% of the new cases are in people under the age of 40 years old. Vaccine eligibility opened for people 40 and over in just the past month and in just the past week, Governor Cuomo announced anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Onondaga County announced 143 new cases Thursday, plus 35 new positives at Syracuse University.

In addition to the other two contributing factors, McMahon says 10% of cases from the past three days are from travel.

“What we’re seeing is that people went on break, they went to other states. We recognized that was going to happen. We knew we’d see an uptick but you’re seeing families, complete families coming back from vacation that have it. So that’s going to lead to some numbers.”

McMahon says Onondaga County will likely begin to see between 80 and 100 new daily cases on average over the coming week.