Onondaga County sees 17th COVID-19 death over one week: see the timeline, breakdown

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon Tweeted out the COVID numbers for the county on Friday, September 24. He and the health department reported three new deaths, which brings the total to 17 deaths over the course of one week since last Friday.

According to the statistics provided by Onondaga County, there have been a total of 490 deaths from the virus in Onondaga County. Below is a breakdown of the number of people in each age group that have died of COVID since March 2020. This data was last updated on Friday, September 24, according to the health department’s website.

Age Deaths 0-19 0 20-29 3 30-39 4 40-49 10 50-59 29 60-69 93 70-79 143 80-89 125 90+ 83 Total 490 Source: https://covid19.ongov.net/data/#deaths This data does not include nursing home deaths, which the state reports here, assisted living facility deaths reported here, or other adult care facility deaths reported here.

Below is a timeline of all the deaths, hospitalizations, and ICU numbers reported in the last week.

On Friday September 17, the county announced the deaths of two neighbors, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s. Both had serious underlying conditions, County Executive McMahon said. There were 272 new positive cases reported, and 95 people were hospitalized with 20 of those in the ICU.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 271 new cases. 1060 active cases. HH contacts 27%, Higher Ed 20%, travel 3%. Hospitalizations at 95 residents with ICU at 20 residents(90% unvaxed). Sadly we lost 2 neighbors male 40's, female 70's both had serious underlying conditions. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 17, 2021

On Monday, September 20, McMahon announced that the county lost four neighbors over the weekend. These victims included two men in their 60s and 80s, and two women in their 70s and 90s. McMahon said all four had underlying conditions.

Also reported this day were 412 new cases over the weekend, plus 146 new cases recorded on Monday. There were 90 neighbors hospitalized, with 19 in the ICU.

With 19 in ICU( 89% unvaced). Sadly we lost 4 residents over the last 3 days. Male 60's, 80's Female 70's, 90's. All four residents had underlying conditions. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 20, 2021

On Tuesday, September 21, there were 150 new cases, and 80 neighbors hospitalized with 19 in the ICU. There were no new deaths reported Tuesday.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 150 new cases. 42% vaccinated and 32% hh contacts. 1048 active cases. Hospitalizations are down to 80 residents with 19 residents in the ICU(95% unvaxed) . 12 new admissions with 7 of the 12 unvaxed. Happy to report NO new deaths. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 21, 2021

On Wednesday, September 22 however, the county announced another four deaths to the virus. These victims included a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s, and two deaths in nursing homes reported by the state. There is no available information on gender or health of those two victims.

This day, there were 79 neighbors in the hospital, and 20 in the ICU.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 158 new cases.26% of todays cases are hh contacts, 4% travel and 10% higher education. We currently have 79 residents in the hospital with 20 in the ICU(90% unvaxed).Sadly we are reporting 4 deaths female 80's,male 70's and 2 LTC facility deaths. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 22, 2021

On Thursday, September 23, Onondaga County reported four new deaths. At this point, there were 126 new cases reported. Ryan McMahon did not tweet out specifics on these deaths, so it is unknown how old they were and if they had other conditions.

On Friday, September 24, there were another three deaths reported in Onondaga County. They included two women in their 40s and 60s, and one man in his 70s. All had underlying conditions, McMahon reported. To date, there are 78 neighbors in the hospital with 21 in the ICU.