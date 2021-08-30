Onondaga County sees fourth COVID-19 death since August 23

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga county has lost another neighbor to COVID-19 as of Monday, August 30. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the loss in a tweet on Monday.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update sat 140 cases, sun 123 cases today 62 new cases. 29% of 3 day total were hh contacts. 39% were vaccinated. We have 70 residents in the hospital with 9 in the ICU. Sadly we lost 1 neighbor to Covid this weekend. Male in his high 90's. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) August 30, 2021

The victim was a man in his 90s. This makes four deaths in the county over the course of one week after two deaths were reported on August 23, and one death was reported on August 26.

According to the Onondaga County Health Department website, there have been a total of 725 deaths -comprised of 715 confirmed and 10 presumed COVID-19 related deaths- as of Monday, August 30.

According to the county health department’s website, nine residents are in critical condition, and 70 are currently hospitalized.