Onondaga County sees jump in COVID-19 cases

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There has been a sharp jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County. County Executive Ryan McMahon says that people have to get back to basics.
Of the 53 new cases, 12 are college-related and another nine are in children who are in grade school.
McMahon also stressed not to go to work if you are at all symptomatic or not feeling well.
There have been no new deaths related to coronavirus in the county.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Day 4 of SCOTUS hearings: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett as final day of hearings begin
- News on the Go: 10/15/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 10/15/20
- Champions: 10/15/20
- The List: 10/15/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App