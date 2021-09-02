Onondaga County sees more COVID-19 deaths during week of August 30

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has seen more deaths this week due to COVID-19, with one death reported on Wednesday and one on Thursday, September 2.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted about both this week. This comes after four deaths were recorded within one week last week in the county between August 23-30.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 116 new cases with 808 active cases. 21% hh contacts, 22% travel. 17/116 under 12 years old. Hospitalizations at 68 with 11 in the ICU(2 vaccinated). 10 new admissions(9 discharge) none were vaccinated.Sadly NYS is reporting 1 Nursing home death. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 2, 2021

The county executive said the death was from a nursing home. The death reported on Wednesday was a neighbor in their high 60s.

According to McMahon, 68 neighbors are currently hospitalized with 11 in critical condition from the virus. This is an increase from September 1, where 9 people were in critical condition and 67 people total were hospitalized, according to the health department.