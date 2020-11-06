Onondaga County sees second highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases Thursday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County hit another grim milestone when it comes to COVID-19 cases. The county saw its second highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 98 people testing positive for the virus. But Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon fears it could get worse on Friday.

Right now, the infection rate in Onondaga County is just over 2% and according to McMahon’s math, that means one in 50 people has the virus in our county right now.

McMahon expects that number to grow in the wrong direction, with the county likely reaching its highest day of new covid cases Friday afternoon.

In his press briefing on Thursday, McMahon said both the election and the pandemic are taking a toll on our community. People are letting their guard down. Even a group of Upstate Medical employees were caught throwing a party and 36 people are now in quarantine after that gathering, with one positive case of COVID-19 from that gathering so far.

Most of these new cases McMahon says are coming from community spread.

“We can’t get at a point where mentally we say, ‘heck with it, let’s go on with our daily lives.’ That won’t work, and it’s not going to work because our hospitalization numbers will go up and then that will suffer and people that you know that don’t have COVID that need care will suffer,” McMahon said on Thursday.

McMahon says this weekend, the county’s COVID-19 taskforce will be out again, making sure local businesses are following all rules and regulations to keep people safe. Because of the heads up, McMahon says most businesses were in line last weekend. He’s hoping for the same this weekend.

