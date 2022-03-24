(WSYR-TV) — Compared to Wednesday, COVID-19 cases are down in Onondaga County, but for the first time since February 3 and 4, 300-plus residents have tested positive in a single day.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Thursday that 308 people tested positive, and 96% of those cases are in residents under the age of 69.

And while the daily caseload has dipped since Wednesday, hospitalizations are slightly up with 52 residents in the hospital, and 10 of those patients in the ICU. Though McMahon did estimate that a number of the patients in the hospital are not necessarily there because of COVID.

“(The) trend is 25-50% test positive and are not in the hospital due to Covid,” McMahon tweeted.

He also stated that there are no new deaths to report.

Meanwhile, the state announced its seventh straight day of under 1,000 hospitalizations statewide. It also announced that the state had its highest daily test result in the last three weeks.

“New Yorkers have shown time and time again that they are resilient in the face of crises, and the COVID-19 pandemic has been no different,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “While hard work has led to enormous progress, we cannot afford to let our guard down. The vaccine and booster are key to moving forward safely through this pandemic, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of these tools so we can continue to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 162,273

Total Positive – 3,450

Percent Positive – 2.13%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.02%

Patient Hospitalization – 911 (-22)

Patients Newly Admitted – 120

Patients in ICU – 150 (-11)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 68 (-2)

Total Discharges – 289,824 (+150)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 5

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,070

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,108

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,362,271

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,129

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 92,009

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Monday, March 21, 2022 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Capital Region 8.82 10.42 10.40 Central New York 27.78 35.22 36.68 Finger Lakes 6.92 8.38 8.67 Long Island 7.68 8.38 9.10 Mid-Hudson 10.71 11.66 11.92 Mohawk Valley 10.42 13.16 13.48 New York City 9.56 10.60 11.80 North Country 16.74 17.42 17.22 Southern Tier 11.44 13.16 15.19 Western New York 7.60 8.25 8.61 Statewide 10.04 11.36 12.18

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Monday, March 21, 2022 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Capital Region 2.76% 2.98% 3.11% Central New York 6.57% 7.50% 7.89% Finger Lakes 2.30% 2.43% 2.47% Long Island 1.91% 1.99% 2.08% Mid-Hudson 2.27% 2.33% 2.32% Mohawk Valley 2.92% 3.30% 3.37% New York City 1.24% 1.35% 1.44% North Country 3.54% 3.62% 3.49% Southern Tier 2.42% 2.49% 2.84% Western New York 1.78% 1.86% 1.97% Statewide 1.78% 1.94% 2.02%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Monday, March 21, 2022 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Bronx 0.66% 0.70% 0.74% Brooklyn 1.16% 1.30% 1.37% Manhattan 1.87% 2.04% 2.12% Queens 1.04% 1.13% 1.19% Staten Island 1.07% 1.16% 1.30%

Yesterday 3,450 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,950,497. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,593 42 Allegany 8,891 5 Broome 44,870 41 Cattaraugus 15,355 3 Cayuga 15,984 33 Chautauqua 23,483 8 Chemung 21,189 16 Chenango 9,237 2 Clinton 16,602 28 Columbia 9,992 0 Cortland 10,481 28 Delaware 7,643 9 Dutchess 63,651 23 Erie 207,427 99 Essex 5,593 10 Franklin 9,400 14 Fulton 12,494 10 Genesee 13,597 3 Greene 8,558 5 Hamilton 868 3 Herkimer 13,689 14 Jefferson 19,902 14 Lewis 6,125 0 Livingston 11,563 1 Madison 12,936 17 Monroe 150,525 103 Montgomery 11,803 9 Nassau 401,205 222 Niagara 47,629 26 NYC 2,291,669 1,576 Oneida 52,777 47 Onondaga 110,504 276 Ontario 19,752 20 Orange 106,049 46 Orleans 8,566 2 Oswego 25,618 55 Otsego 9,803 11 Putnam 23,473 9 Rensselaer 31,155 10 Rockland 91,830 43 Saratoga 45,762 28 Schenectady 32,683 22 Schoharie 4,963 1 Schuyler 3,423 2 Seneca 5,860 7 St. Lawrence 20,957 22 Steuben 19,761 12 Suffolk 424,819 128 Sullivan 18,304 3 Tioga 10,641 12 Tompkins 18,125 103 Ulster 31,444 32 Warren 13,463 19 Washington 11,997 3 Wayne 17,084 14 Westchester 249,121 151 Wyoming 8,260 1 Yates 3,349 7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 59 40 67.80% 19 32.20% Central New York 56 29 51.80% 27 48.20% Finger Lakes 130 41 31.50% 89 68.50% Long Island 143 60 42.00% 83 58.00% Mid-Hudson 77 35 45.50% 42 54.50% Mohawk Valley 28 12 42.90% 16 57.10% New York City 285 99 34.70% 186 65.30% North Country 35 17 48.60% 18 51.40% Southern Tier 43 19 44.20% 24 55.80% Western New York 55 27 49.10% 28 50.90% Statewide 911 379 41.60% 532 58.40%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,070. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Cayuga 1 Monroe 1 Queens 3

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

