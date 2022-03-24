(WSYR-TV) — Compared to Wednesday, COVID-19 cases are down in Onondaga County, but for the first time since February 3 and 4, 300-plus residents have tested positive in a single day. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Thursday that 308 people tested positive, and 96% of those cases are in residents under the age of 69. 

And while the daily caseload has dipped since Wednesday, hospitalizations are slightly up with 52 residents in the hospital, and 10 of those patients in the ICU. Though McMahon did estimate that a number of the patients in the hospital are not necessarily there because of COVID. 

“(The) trend is 25-50% test positive and are not in the hospital due to Covid,” McMahon tweeted. 

He also stated that there are no new deaths to report. 

Meanwhile, the state announced its seventh straight day of under 1,000 hospitalizations statewide. It also announced that the state had its highest daily test result in the last three weeks.

“New Yorkers have shown time and time again that they are resilient in the face of crises, and the COVID-19 pandemic has been no different,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “While hard work has led to enormous progress, we cannot afford to let our guard down. The vaccine and booster are key to moving forward safely through this pandemic, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of these tools so we can continue to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

Test Results Reported – 162,273

Total Positive – 3,450

Percent Positive – 2.13%

7-Day Average Percent Positive  2.02%

Patient Hospitalization – 911 (-22)

Patients Newly Admitted – 120

Patients in ICU – 150 (-11)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 68 (-2)

Total Discharges  289,824 (+150)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 5

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,070   

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,108 

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,362,271

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,129

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 92,009

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  82.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.4% 

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGIONMonday, March 21, 2022Tuesday, March 22, 2022Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Capital Region8.8210.4210.40
Central New York27.7835.2236.68
Finger Lakes6.928.388.67
Long Island7.688.389.10
Mid-Hudson10.7111.6611.92
Mohawk Valley10.4213.1613.48
New York City9.5610.6011.80
North Country16.7417.4217.22
Southern Tier11.4413.1615.19
Western New York7.608.258.61
Statewide10.0411.3612.18

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONMonday, March 21, 2022Tuesday, March 22, 2022Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Capital Region2.76%2.98%3.11%
Central New York6.57%7.50%7.89%
Finger Lakes2.30%2.43%2.47%
Long Island1.91%1.99%2.08%
Mid-Hudson2.27%2.33%2.32%
Mohawk Valley2.92%3.30%3.37%
New York City1.24%1.35%1.44%
North Country3.54%3.62%3.49%
Southern Tier2.42%2.49%2.84%
Western New York1.78%1.86%1.97%
Statewide1.78%1.94%2.02%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHMonday, March 21, 2022Tuesday, March 22, 2022Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Bronx0.66%0.70%0.74%
Brooklyn1.16%1.30%1.37%
Manhattan1.87%2.04%2.12%
Queens1.04%1.13%1.19%
Staten Island1.07%1.16%1.30%

Yesterday 3,450 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,950,497. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,59342
Allegany8,8915
Broome44,87041
Cattaraugus15,3553
Cayuga15,98433
Chautauqua23,4838
Chemung21,18916
Chenango9,2372
Clinton16,60228
Columbia9,9920
Cortland10,48128
Delaware7,6439
Dutchess63,65123
Erie207,42799
Essex5,59310
Franklin9,40014
Fulton12,49410
Genesee13,5973
Greene8,5585
Hamilton8683
Herkimer13,68914
Jefferson19,90214
Lewis6,1250
Livingston11,5631
Madison12,93617
Monroe150,525103
Montgomery11,8039
Nassau401,205222
Niagara47,62926
NYC2,291,6691,576
Oneida52,77747
Onondaga110,504276
Ontario19,75220
Orange106,04946
Orleans8,5662
Oswego25,61855
Otsego9,80311
Putnam23,4739
Rensselaer31,15510
Rockland91,83043
Saratoga45,76228
Schenectady32,68322
Schoharie4,9631
Schuyler3,4232
Seneca5,8607
St. Lawrence20,95722
Steuben19,76112
Suffolk424,819128
Sullivan18,3043
Tioga10,64112
Tompkins18,125103
Ulster31,44432
Warren13,46319
Washington11,9973
Wayne17,08414
Westchester249,121151
Wyoming8,2601
Yates3,3497

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region594067.80%1932.20%
Central New York562951.80%2748.20%
Finger Lakes1304131.50%8968.50%
Long Island1436042.00%8358.00%
Mid-Hudson773545.50%4254.50%
Mohawk Valley281242.90%1657.10%
New York City2859934.70%18665.30%
North Country351748.60%1851.40%
Southern Tier431944.20%2455.80%
Western New York552749.10%2850.90%
Statewide91137941.60%53258.40%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,070. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Cayuga1
Monroe1
Queens3

Yesterday, 3,337 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,771 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region968,201124886,196128
Central New York647,565102599,369105
Finger Lakes866,585133804,091197
Long Island2,191,1963651,950,660453
Mid-Hudson1,711,9494141,502,609347
Mohawk Valley326,02569303,48165
New York City8,044,8281,7527,142,3342,048
North Country305,720121276,877107
Southern Tier440,56572403,58460
Western New York957,246185880,724261
Statewide16,459,8803,33714,749,9253,771
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region462,9952481,919 
Central New York309,8392071,685 
Finger Lakes483,2383371,840 
Long Island1,135,6281,0657,103 
Mid-Hudson866,9699615,458 
Mohawk Valley165,29691768 
New York City2,971,8673,34123,640 
North Country146,21497641 
Southern Tier220,9092071,181 
Western New York526,2233842,115 
Statewide7,289,1786,93846,350 