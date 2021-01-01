Onondaga County sets record with 499 new COVID-19 cases

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 499 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This is the largest number of new cases that the county has seen since the start of the pandemic.
He also reported four new deaths in the county, with two coming from nursing homes.
McMahon said that on Saturday, cases will be “quite a bit lower,” but the county’s streak of low cases “looks to be done with.”
