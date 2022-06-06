(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County released its three-day COVID numbers Monday with 226 people testing positive. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that 75 of the positive results stemmed from at-home tests. 49 residents are in Onondaga County hospitals with COVID-19 and four of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, according to McMahon. 

He also noted that one man in his 70s passed away over the weekend, but there was no word on if he had any preexisting conditions. 

Meanwhile, the state numbers continue to slow as well. Hospitalization numbers are the lowest for the state since May 12.

“While numbers are heading in the right direction, we must remain vigilant against this virus and continue boosting our preparedness for any potential surges later this year,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage all New Yorkers to make use of the tools we have available to us to keep each other safe and healthy. Be sure to keep up to date with vaccinations and booster doses in order to protect yourself and those around you from serious illness and hospitalization. Test often, especially if you are experiencing symptoms, and talk to your doctor about available treatments if you test positive.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:    

  • Cases Per 100k – 20.11
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 28.86
  • Test Results Reported – 66,856
  • Total Positive – 3,930
  • Percent Positive  5.80%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.07%**
  • Patient Hospitalization –  2,127 (+31)  
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 242
  • Patients in ICU – 216 (-14)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 84 (-2)   
  • Total Discharges – 309,475 (+223)  
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 11 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 56,211

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.     

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,670

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.       

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 39,003,605 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 6,429
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 77,577
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.1%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.5%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.7%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.6%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.2%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.5%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.7%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.5%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:   

REGION   Friday, June 3, 2022Saturday, June 4, 2022Sunday, June 5, 2022
Capital Region 26.2425.8725.44
Central New York 11.6410.8310.57
Finger Lakes 13.9912.9412.84
Long Island 36.9636.7536.38
Mid-Hudson 31.0830.3430.24
Mohawk Valley 23.2622.6721.40
New York City 33.6834.2534.22
North Country 18.6518.1717.46
Southern Tier 20.2219.0518.84
Western New York 18.4117.5016.12
Statewide 29.2529.1428.86

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:       

Region Friday, June 3, 2022Saturday, June 4, 2022Sunday, June 5, 2022
Capital Region 8.49%8.25%8.10%
Central New York 4.86%4.30%4.17%
Finger Lakes 6.94%6.32%6.33%
Long Island 9.18%9.07%8.87%
Mid-Hudson 7.91%7.47%7.42%
Mohawk Valley 7.44%6.77%6.36%
New York City 5.40%5.26%5.13%
North Country 6.10%5.57%5.42%
Southern Tier 6.52%6.05%5.91%
Western New York 9.28%8.80%8.26%
Statewide 6.46%6.22%6.07%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:       

Borough in NYC Friday, June 3, 2022Saturday, June 4, 2022Sunday, June 5, 2022
Bronx 4.01%3.81%3.68%
Kings 5.07%4.93%4.88%
New York 6.35%6.11%6.03%
Queens 5.88%5.89%5.58%
Richmond 5.96%5.65%5.65%

Yesterday 3,930 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,443,533. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany66,40558
Allegany9,5184
Broome50,54020
Cattaraugus16,6688
Cayuga17,6913
Chautauqua25,58413
Chemung23,18912
Chenango10,1685
Clinton18,81015
Columbia11,2989
Cortland11,5762
Delaware8,6384
Dutchess69,69148
Erie235,12086
Essex6,4037
Franklin10,3445
Fulton13,8847
Genesee14,77810
Greene9,3584
Hamilton935
Herkimer15,2215
Jefferson22,1598
Lewis6,5631
Livingston12,6485
Madison14,6297
Monroe168,27269
Montgomery12,9006
Nassau443,850339
Niagara52,75519
NYC2,494,5782,210
Oneida59,89415
Onondaga124,10542
Ontario22,17715
Orange114,98875
Orleans9,3526
Oswego29,3938
Otsego11,1646
Putnam25,91518
Rensselaer35,39621
Rockland99,09354
Saratoga52,15645
Schenectady37,12026
Schoharie5,5243
Schuyler3,840
Seneca6,5261
St. Lawrence22,9637
Steuben21,92011
Suffolk462,137278
Sullivan20,03711
Tioga12,0706
Tompkins22,19011
Ulster35,24537
Warren15,5097
Washington13,4208
Wayne18,93010
Westchester275,556216
Wyoming8,9433
Yates3,7971


Below is data reported yesterday that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:       

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region 1609458.8%6641.3%
Central New York 523261.5%2038.5%
Finger Lakes 2677628.5%19171.5%
Long Island 37416443.9%21056.1%
Mid-Hudson 2068340.3%12359.7%
Mohawk Valley 452555.6%2044.4%
New York City 74029439.7%44660.3%
North Country 493163.3%1836.7%
Southern Tier 682130.9%4769.1%
Western New York 1667243.4%9456.6%
Statewide 2,12789241.9%1,23558.1%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).       

Yesterday, there were 11 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,211. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Cayuga1
Kings2
New York1
Niagara1
Orange1
Queens1
Suffolk2
Wayne1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.       

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.       

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.       

Yesterday, 881 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 691 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

       
Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region971,414-12891,994-3  
Central New York651,2873604,4074  
Finger Lakes872,585-4811,6411  
Long Island2,211,454121,974,95516  
Mid-Hudson1,728,851-201,524,24912  
Mohawk Valley327,9711306,0441  
New York City8,141,8228807,227,316630  
North Country308,1412279,5246  
Southern Tier446,77720409,03016  
Western New York964,371-1889,7378  
Statewide16,624,67388114,918,897691  
       
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region557,669882,812   
Central New York376,201851,957   
Finger Lakes582,754132,859   
Long Island1,333,3361976,197   
Mid-Hudson1,040,6081466,633   
Mohawk Valley194,765251,021   
New York City3,443,8704,09627,933   
North Country176,547611,232   
Southern Tier263,780321,613   
Western New York620,880152,305   
Statewide8,590,4104,75854,562   