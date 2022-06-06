(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County released its three-day COVID numbers Monday with 226 people testing positive.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that 75 of the positive results stemmed from at-home tests. 49 residents are in Onondaga County hospitals with COVID-19 and four of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, according to McMahon.

He also noted that one man in his 70s passed away over the weekend, but there was no word on if he had any preexisting conditions.

Meanwhile, the state numbers continue to slow as well. Hospitalization numbers are the lowest for the state since May 12.

“While numbers are heading in the right direction, we must remain vigilant against this virus and continue boosting our preparedness for any potential surges later this year,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage all New Yorkers to make use of the tools we have available to us to keep each other safe and healthy. Be sure to keep up to date with vaccinations and booster doses in order to protect yourself and those around you from serious illness and hospitalization. Test often, especially if you are experiencing symptoms, and talk to your doctor about available treatments if you test positive.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 20.11

– 20.11 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 28.86

– 28.86 Test Results Reported – 66,856

– 66,856 Total Positive – 3,930

3,930 Percent Positive – 5.80%**

– 5.80%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.07%**

– 6.07%** Patient Hospitalization – 2,127 (+31)

– 2,127 (+31) Patients Newly Admitted – 242

– 242 Patients in ICU – 216 (-14)

– 216 (-14) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 84 (-2)

– 84 (-2) Total Discharges – 309,475 (+223)

– 309,475 (+223) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 11

– 11 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 56,211

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,670

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 39,003,605

– 39,003,605 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 6,429

– 6,429 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 77,577

– 77,577 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%

– 92.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.1%

– 84.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.5%

– 87.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.7%

– 83.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.6%

– 73.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.2%

– 82.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.5%

– 74.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.7%

– 90.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, June 3, 2022 Saturday, June 4, 2022 Sunday, June 5, 2022 Capital Region 26.24 25.87 25.44 Central New York 11.64 10.83 10.57 Finger Lakes 13.99 12.94 12.84 Long Island 36.96 36.75 36.38 Mid-Hudson 31.08 30.34 30.24 Mohawk Valley 23.26 22.67 21.40 New York City 33.68 34.25 34.22 North Country 18.65 18.17 17.46 Southern Tier 20.22 19.05 18.84 Western New York 18.41 17.50 16.12 Statewide 29.25 29.14 28.86

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Friday, June 3, 2022 Saturday, June 4, 2022 Sunday, June 5, 2022 Capital Region 8.49% 8.25% 8.10% Central New York 4.86% 4.30% 4.17% Finger Lakes 6.94% 6.32% 6.33% Long Island 9.18% 9.07% 8.87% Mid-Hudson 7.91% 7.47% 7.42% Mohawk Valley 7.44% 6.77% 6.36% New York City 5.40% 5.26% 5.13% North Country 6.10% 5.57% 5.42% Southern Tier 6.52% 6.05% 5.91% Western New York 9.28% 8.80% 8.26% Statewide 6.46% 6.22% 6.07%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Friday, June 3, 2022 Saturday, June 4, 2022 Sunday, June 5, 2022 Bronx 4.01% 3.81% 3.68% Kings 5.07% 4.93% 4.88% New York 6.35% 6.11% 6.03% Queens 5.88% 5.89% 5.58% Richmond 5.96% 5.65% 5.65%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 3,930 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,443,533. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 66,405 58 Allegany 9,518 4 Broome 50,540 20 Cattaraugus 16,668 8 Cayuga 17,691 3 Chautauqua 25,584 13 Chemung 23,189 12 Chenango 10,168 5 Clinton 18,810 15 Columbia 11,298 9 Cortland 11,576 2 Delaware 8,638 4 Dutchess 69,691 48 Erie 235,120 86 Essex 6,403 7 Franklin 10,344 5 Fulton 13,884 7 Genesee 14,778 10 Greene 9,358 4 Hamilton 935 – Herkimer 15,221 5 Jefferson 22,159 8 Lewis 6,563 1 Livingston 12,648 5 Madison 14,629 7 Monroe 168,272 69 Montgomery 12,900 6 Nassau 443,850 339 Niagara 52,755 19 NYC 2,494,578 2,210 Oneida 59,894 15 Onondaga 124,105 42 Ontario 22,177 15 Orange 114,988 75 Orleans 9,352 6 Oswego 29,393 8 Otsego 11,164 6 Putnam 25,915 18 Rensselaer 35,396 21 Rockland 99,093 54 Saratoga 52,156 45 Schenectady 37,120 26 Schoharie 5,524 3 Schuyler 3,840 – Seneca 6,526 1 St. Lawrence 22,963 7 Steuben 21,920 11 Suffolk 462,137 278 Sullivan 20,037 11 Tioga 12,070 6 Tompkins 22,190 11 Ulster 35,245 37 Warren 15,509 7 Washington 13,420 8 Wayne 18,930 10 Westchester 275,556 216 Wyoming 8,943 3 Yates 3,797 1



Below is data reported yesterday that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 160 94 58.8% 66 41.3% Central New York 52 32 61.5% 20 38.5% Finger Lakes 267 76 28.5% 191 71.5% Long Island 374 164 43.9% 210 56.1% Mid-Hudson 206 83 40.3% 123 59.7% Mohawk Valley 45 25 55.6% 20 44.4% New York City 740 294 39.7% 446 60.3% North Country 49 31 63.3% 18 36.7% Southern Tier 68 21 30.9% 47 69.1% Western New York 166 72 43.4% 94 56.6% Statewide 2,127 892 41.9% 1,235 58.1%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, there were 11 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,211. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Cayuga 1 Kings 2 New York 1 Niagara 1 Orange 1 Queens 1 Suffolk 2 Wayne 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

