Onondaga County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County reached a milestone Saturday that no one wanted to reach, after it was announced the county surpassed 10,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, 136 more people in the county tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 10,026.

Active cases down to 1770. Today's positive rate seems to be the low outlier and early signs tomorrow's will be a high outlier. We have been between 3.5% and 4% on our 7 day avg. Low testing over the Holidays leads to big swings in pos rate. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) November 28, 2020

The data reported on Saturday showed only a 2.4% positive rate for Onondaga County, but McMahon warned that tomorrow’s data will likely show a higher positive rate.

More than half of the new cases were from community spread, according to McMahon, which means the virus is still very prevalent within the community.

Tragically, three more people in Onondaga County passed away from the virus, bringing the county’s death toll to 233.

COVID-19 deaths tragically keep climbing all around Central New York, as Oneida County reported one more death and Cortland County reported two new deaths on Saturday.

