SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County reached a milestone Saturday that no one wanted to reach, after it was announced the county surpassed 10,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, 136 more people in the county tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 10,026.
The data reported on Saturday showed only a 2.4% positive rate for Onondaga County, but McMahon warned that tomorrow’s data will likely show a higher positive rate.
More than half of the new cases were from community spread, according to McMahon, which means the virus is still very prevalent within the community.
Tragically, three more people in Onondaga County passed away from the virus, bringing the county’s death toll to 233.
COVID-19 deaths tragically keep climbing all around Central New York, as Oneida County reported one more death and Cortland County reported two new deaths on Saturday.
For more COVID-19 data click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Onondaga County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
- More than 8% of COVID-19 test results in Central New York were positive on Friday
- Auburn man drives wrong-way on I-90 hits pedestrian, tried to hit NYSP trooper
- Where can you get a Christmas tree this holiday season?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App