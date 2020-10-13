Onondaga County to begin asymptomatic testing of teachers, staff

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV0 — Beginning on Wednesday, Onondaga County will be extending testing in the county to now include the random testing of asymptomatic teachers and staff. This testing will be on a voluntary basis.

With the help of Upstate University, the plan is to take 12 saliva samples per building. If one pool comes back with a positive, the school’s superintendent will be told that night, so those tested stay home.

The county hopes to eventually expand this testing to students as well.