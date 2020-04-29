Onondaga County to distribute face masks to those who don’t have one

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says there are no more excuses for people who don’t have a face mask. The state has given the county 150,000 masks, and they’re ready to hand them out to organizations that can get them to people in need.

“We’re getting these to food pantries, we’re getting these to over 5,000 to senior living centers outside throughout the county. Vera House, McMahon/Ryan will be getting these,” McMahon said. “I’ve gotten a lot of emails about people going to retail stores and not wearing masks. We’re going to get these to grocery stores, we’re going to get these to Walmart. There will be no excuses for why folks don’t have a mask because we will have them for you.”

Hear County Executive McMahon’s remarks Tuesday afternoon regarding face masks.

Remember, this is a state rule. If you’re out in public, and you can’t stay six feet apart, then you need a mask.