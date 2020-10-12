Onondaga County to start asymptomatic testing with teachers, staff this week

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is doing its part to control COVID-19 in schools. Starting on Wednesday, they are extending the tests to now include asymptomatic teachers and staff.

It will be random, but it’ll also be on a voluntary basis.

With the help of Upstate University, they plan to take 12 saliva samples per building. If one pool comes back with a positive, the school’s superintendent will be told that night so those tested can stay home.

The county hopes to eventually expand testing to students as well.