Onondaga County to start asymptomatic testing with teachers, staff this week

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is doing its part to control COVID-19 in schools. Starting on Wednesday, they are extending the tests to now include asymptomatic teachers and staff.
It will be random, but it’ll also be on a voluntary basis.
With the help of Upstate University, they plan to take 12 saliva samples per building. If one pool comes back with a positive, the school’s superintendent will be told that night so those tested can stay home.
The county hopes to eventually expand testing to students as well.
