Onondaga County updates its booster policy

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The terms “immunization” and “vaccination” are often used interchangeably to describe the process by which an individual is made resistant to disease, such as COVID-19. But do they really mean the same thing? (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — As over 330,000 residents in Onondaga County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the county announced Wednesday an update to its booster policy.

“Being consistent with our State Partners if YOU believe yourself to be “At Risk”, 18 years old and over with a completed vaccination series 6 months removed you are now eligible for a Booster Shot. Two months removed if you received the J&J vaccine.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out the news Wednesday after Governor Kathy Hochul made a similar announcement Tuesday.

Those interested in receiving a booster shot can search for an appointment here.

McMahon also announced Wednesday another COVID-19 related death in the county. A male resident in his 60s, with underlying conditions, passed away from coronavirus. 23% of the county’s new COVID cases are those aged 0-11 and 83% of county ICU cases are those who are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area