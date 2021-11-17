Onondaga County updates its booster policy

(WSYR-TV) — As over 330,000 residents in Onondaga County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the county announced Wednesday an update to its booster policy.
“Being consistent with our State Partners if YOU believe yourself to be “At Risk”, 18 years old and over with a completed vaccination series 6 months removed you are now eligible for a Booster Shot. Two months removed if you received the J&J vaccine.”Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon
County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out the news Wednesday after Governor Kathy Hochul made a similar announcement Tuesday.
Those interested in receiving a booster shot can search for an appointment here.
McMahon also announced Wednesday another COVID-19 related death in the county. A male resident in his 60s, with underlying conditions, passed away from coronavirus. 23% of the county’s new COVID cases are those aged 0-11 and 83% of county ICU cases are those who are unvaccinated.