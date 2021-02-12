Onondaga County updates vaccine plan for those with underlying conditions

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is changing how it plans to vaccinate those who have underlying conditions.

The county is working with doctors to find the most, at-risk patients and get them vaccinated.

But now, other people in the county not picked by their doctor will have a chance as well.

The county will open up some vaccinations for people who have a condition that is on the list.

The number of vaccines available as well as when you can sign up is not yet known.

