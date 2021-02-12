Onondaga County updates vaccine plan for those with underlying conditions

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is changing how it plans to vaccinate those who have underlying conditions.
The county is working with doctors to find the most, at-risk patients and get them vaccinated.
But now, other people in the county not picked by their doctor will have a chance as well.
The county will open up some vaccinations for people who have a condition that is on the list.
The number of vaccines available as well as when you can sign up is not yet known.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App