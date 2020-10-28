Onondaga County warns of possible public exposure to COVID-19 at 5 local businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department says members of the public may have been exposed to COVID-19 at five local businesses recently.
The dates, times and locations of exposures are listed below:
Strada Mia
- Located at 313 North Geddes St. in Syracuse
- An employee tested positive
- Thursday, Oct 15: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 16: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Limerick Pub
- Located at 134 Walton St. in Syracuse
- An employee tested positive
- Sunday, Oct. 18: Noon to 8 p.m.
Mars Jewelry
- Located at 2519 James St. in Syracuse
- An employee tested positive
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 23: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Brad’s Extra Innings
- Located at 200 Highland Ave. in East Syracuse
- A patron tested positive
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Blarney Stone
- Located at 314 Avery Ave. in Syracuse
- Three employees tested positive
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 7 p.m. to Midnight
- Friday, Oct. 23: Midnight to 2 a.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The health department advises anyone who visited the businesses at the times and dates listed to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms develop, contact your healthcare provider. In an emergency, contact 911.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mother allegedly straps 13-year-old son with meth, fentanyl in failed smuggling attempt
- Big tech CEOs grilled in Senate hearing
- American Hockey League looking at Feb. 5 start date for 2020-21 season
- Neighbors and school districts work to make Halloween fun and safe for children
- SCAM WATCH: Don’t get scammed out of your gift cards
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App