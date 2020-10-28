Onondaga County warns of possible public exposure to COVID-19 at 5 local businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department says members of the public may have been exposed to COVID-19 at five local businesses recently.

The dates, times and locations of exposures are listed below:

Strada Mia

Located at 313 North Geddes St. in Syracuse

An employee tested positive

Thursday, Oct 15: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Limerick Pub

Located at 134 Walton St. in Syracuse

An employee tested positive

Sunday, Oct. 18: Noon to 8 p.m.

Mars Jewelry

Located at 2519 James St. in Syracuse

An employee tested positive

Tuesday, Oct. 20: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: 10 a.m. to Noon

Thursday, Oct. 22: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brad’s Extra Innings

Located at 200 Highland Ave. in East Syracuse

A patron tested positive

Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Blarney Stone

Located at 314 Avery Ave. in Syracuse

Three employees tested positive

Thursday, Oct. 22: 7 p.m. to Midnight

Friday, Oct. 23: Midnight to 2 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The health department advises anyone who visited the businesses at the times and dates listed to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms develop, contact your healthcare provider. In an emergency, contact 911.

