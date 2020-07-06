SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will hold a briefing today at 3 p.m. to update residents on the coronavirus cases in the county.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Traffic alert: Road work in Lysander Tuesday
- Coronavirus House Calls returns in primetime special ‘Combating the Comeback’
- Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Briefing at 3 p.m. today
- Dalai Lama turns 85, releases first album
- Syracuse basketball adds Jacksonville State to non-conference schedule
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App