Onondaga County’s COVID “data improved significantly again,” McMahon tweets

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Friday that the county’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline.

There are 661 new cases, which compared to last Friday, is down 490. 201 residents are in the hospital with 44 of them in the ICU. McMahon says 50% of those patients are unvaccinated, and only two of those hospitalized are under the age of 18.

“Data improved significantly again. Hope to keep this pace next week” Ryan McMahon – Onondaga County Executive

Onondaga County did have one death to report; a woman in her 90s.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers are doing what is necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the progress is evident in our numbers,” Governor Hochul said. “We cannot let our guard down, though, and those who have yet to get their vaccine, their second dose, or their booster shot should do so as soon as possible. It’s safe, effective, free, and widely available throughout the state. Keep your loved ones safe and healthy by utilizing the best tools at our disposal.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 221,035

– 221,035 Total Positive – 13,592

– 13,592 Percent Positive – 6.15%

– 6.15% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.91%

– 7.91% Patient Hospitalization – 8,181 (-560)

– 8,181 (-560) Patients Newly Admitted – 917

– 917 Patients in ICU – 1,249 (-69)

– 1,249 (-69) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 741 (-30)

– 741 (-30) Total Discharges – 269,704 (+1,186)

– 269,704 (+1,186) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 171

– 171 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,621

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,427

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,759,122

– 35,759,122 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 62,890

– 62,890 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 429,407

– 429,407 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.8%

– 90.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.9%

– 81.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.4%

– 84.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.0%

– 80.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.7%

– 71.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.3%

– 87.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Thursday, January 27, 2022 Capital Region 116.99 106.60 96.62 Central New York 155.37 137.80 125.58 Finger Lakes 101.66 96.78 83.96 Long Island 90.51 82.05 72.73 Mid-Hudson 89.57 82.19 74.20 Mohawk Valley 130.43 120.72 112.48 New York City 108.12 96.08 83.76 North Country 133.46 131.34 122.41 Southern Tier 119.31 116.76 108.16 Western New York 117.81 110.52 101.35 Statewide 107.47 97.73 86.98

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Thursday, January 27, 2022 Capital Region 12.20% 11.33% 10.53% Central New York 15.49% 14.26% 13.71% Finger Lakes 13.56% 13.13% 12.17% Long Island 10.88% 9.95% 9.30% Mid-Hudson 8.92% 8.50% 7.60% Mohawk Valley 12.05% 11.79% 11.27% New York City 7.03% 6.44% 5.95% North Country 15.43% 15.28% 14.19% Southern Tier 9.55% 9.16% 8.54% Western New York 15.45% 14.81% 14.23% Statewide 9.11% 8.50% 7.91%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Thursday, January 27, 2022 Bronx 6.36% 5.67% 5.18% Kings 6.58% 6.14% 5.69% New York 6.42% 5.77% 5.35% Queens 8.54% 7.83% 7.23% Richmond 7.78% 7.36% 6.86%

Yesterday, 13,592 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,757,718. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 55,128 207 Allegany 8,249 36 Broome 41,979 182 Cattaraugus 14,300 93 Cayuga 14,847 75 Chautauqua 22,162 84 Chemung 19,928 106 Chenango 8,521 65 Clinton 14,543 205 Columbia 9,352 49 Cortland 9,651 67 Delaware 7,136 43 Dutchess 61,200 172 Erie 198,463 670 Essex 5,014 37 Franklin 8,283 52 Fulton 11,501 69 Genesee 13,046 54 Greene 8,074 31 Hamilton 781 2 Herkimer 12,852 68 Jefferson 18,197 127 Lewis 5,818 35 Livingston 10,884 42 Madison 11,882 52 Monroe 144,233 462 Montgomery 11,002 66 Nassau 389,697 817 Niagara 45,524 155 NYC 2,220,668 5,034 Oneida 49,607 235 Onondaga 100,975 379 Ontario 18,353 92 Orange 102,356 280 Orleans 8,218 36 Oswego 23,019 143 Otsego 8,990 68 Putnam 22,726 65 Rensselaer 29,089 123 Rockland 89,295 232 Saratoga 42,677 198 Schenectady 30,778 149 Schoharie 4,609 38 Schuyler 3,192 17 Seneca 5,346 38 St. Lawrence 18,831 135 Steuben 18,268 114 Suffolk 413,996 916 Sullivan 17,494 70 Tioga 9,865 57 Tompkins 16,081 100 Ulster 29,413 113 Warren 12,458 64 Washington 11,104 73 Wayne 15,955 83 Westchester 241,083 569 Wyoming 7,923 27 Yates 3,102 21

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 379 248 65.40% 131 34.60% Central New York 267 201 75.30% 66 24.70% Finger Lakes 654 360 55.00% 294 45.00% Long Island 1,336 742 55.50% 594 44.50% Mid-Hudson 862 507 58.80% 355 41.20% Mohawk Valley 144 102 70.80% 42 29.20% New York City 3,682 1,885 51.20% 1,797 48.80% North Country 117 66 56.40% 51 43.60% Southern Tier 186 99 53.20% 87 46.80% Western New York 554 328 59.20% 226 40.80% Statewide 8,181 4,538 55.50% 3,643 44.50%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 171 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,621. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 16 Broome 1 Chemung 2 Chenango 2 Dutchess 5 Erie 10 Fulton 3 Hamilton 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 26 Monroe 9 Montgomery 1 Nassau 6 New York 14 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 6 Ontario 1 Orange 5 Queens 28 Richmond 2 Rockland 4 Suffolk 13 Sullivan 1 Tompkins 1 Westchester 9

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.govto find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 12,380 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,613 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: