Onondaga County’s COVID “data improved significantly again,” McMahon tweets

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Friday that the county’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline. 

There are 661 new cases, which compared to last Friday, is down 490. 201 residents are in the hospital with 44 of them in the ICU. McMahon says 50% of those patients are unvaccinated, and only two of those hospitalized are under the age of 18. 

“Data improved significantly again. Hope to keep this pace next week” 

Ryan McMahon – Onondaga County Executive

Onondaga County did have one death to report; a woman in her 90s. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.     

“New Yorkers are doing what is necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the progress is evident in our numbers,” Governor Hochul said.We cannot let our guard down, though, and those who have yet to get their vaccine, their second dose, or their booster shot should do so as soon as possible. It’s safe, effective, free, and widely available throughout the state. Keep your loved ones safe and healthy by utilizing the best tools at our disposal.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 221,035  
  • Total Positive – 13,592
  • Percent Positive – 6.15%  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.91%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,181 (-560)  
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 917
  • Patients in ICU – 1,249 (-69)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 741 (-30)  
  • Total Discharges – 269,704 (+1,186)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 171 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,621

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.      

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,427

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,759,122  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 62,890  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 429,407
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.9%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.4%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.0%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.7%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.3%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.9%    

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows     

REGIONTuesday, January 25, 2022Wednesday, January 26, 2022Thursday, January 27, 2022
Capital Region116.99106.6096.62
Central New York155.37137.80125.58
Finger Lakes101.6696.7883.96
Long Island90.5182.0572.73
Mid-Hudson89.5782.1974.20
Mohawk Valley130.43120.72112.48
New York City108.1296.0883.76
North Country133.46131.34122.41
Southern Tier119.31116.76108.16
Western New York117.81110.52101.35
Statewide107.4797.7386.98

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionTuesday, January 25, 2022Wednesday, January 26, 2022Thursday, January 27, 2022
Capital Region12.20%11.33%10.53%
Central New York15.49%14.26%13.71%
Finger Lakes13.56%13.13%12.17%
Long Island10.88%9.95%9.30%
Mid-Hudson8.92%8.50%7.60%
Mohawk Valley12.05%11.79%11.27%
New York City7.03%6.44%5.95%
North Country15.43%15.28%14.19%
Southern Tier9.55%9.16%8.54%
Western New York15.45%14.81%14.23%
Statewide9.11%8.50%7.91%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

Borough in NYCTuesday, January 25, 2022Wednesday, January 26, 2022Thursday, January 27, 2022
Bronx6.36%5.67%5.18%
Kings6.58%6.14%5.69%
New York6.42%5.77%5.35%
Queens8.54%7.83%7.23%
Richmond7.78%7.36%6.86%

Yesterday, 13,592 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,757,718. A geographic breakdown is as follows:    

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany55,128207
Allegany8,24936
Broome41,979182
Cattaraugus14,30093
Cayuga14,84775
Chautauqua22,16284
Chemung19,928106
Chenango8,52165
Clinton14,543205
Columbia9,35249
Cortland9,65167
Delaware7,13643
Dutchess61,200172
Erie198,463670
Essex5,01437
Franklin8,28352
Fulton11,50169
Genesee13,04654
Greene8,07431
Hamilton7812
Herkimer12,85268
Jefferson18,197127
Lewis5,81835
Livingston10,88442
Madison11,88252
Monroe144,233462
Montgomery11,00266
Nassau389,697817
Niagara45,524155
NYC2,220,6685,034
Oneida49,607235
Onondaga100,975379
Ontario18,35392
Orange102,356280
Orleans8,21836
Oswego23,019143
Otsego8,99068
Putnam22,72665
Rensselaer29,089123
Rockland89,295232
Saratoga42,677198
Schenectady30,778149
Schoharie4,60938
Schuyler3,19217
Seneca5,34638
St. Lawrence18,831135
Steuben18,268114
Suffolk413,996916
Sullivan17,49470
Tioga9,86557
Tompkins16,081100
Ulster29,413113
Warren12,45864
Washington11,10473
Wayne15,95583
Westchester241,083569
Wyoming7,92327
Yates3,10221

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region37924865.40%13134.60%
Central New York26720175.30%6624.70%
Finger Lakes65436055.00%29445.00%
Long Island1,33674255.50%59444.50%
Mid-Hudson86250758.80%35541.20%
Mohawk Valley14410270.80%4229.20%
New York City3,6821,88551.20%1,79748.80%
North Country1176656.40%5143.60%
Southern Tier1869953.20%8746.80%
Western New York55432859.20%22640.80%
Statewide8,1814,53855.50%3,64344.50%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 171 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,621. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx16
Broome1
Chemung2
Chenango2
Dutchess5
Erie10
Fulton3
Hamilton1
Jefferson1
Kings26
Monroe9
Montgomery1
Nassau6
New York14
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga6
Ontario1
Orange5
Queens28
Richmond2
Rockland4
Suffolk13
Sullivan1
Tompkins1
Westchester9

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an  appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.govto find information on vaccine appointments near them.   

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.   

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.   

Yesterday, 12,380 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,613 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

     
Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region957,227478872,133630
Central New York639,917419589,613376
Finger Lakes854,901536788,137610
Long Island2,147,9221,8501,892,4151,772
Mid-Hudson1,679,4511,4421,463,0321,426
Mohawk Valley322,159183297,954210
New York City7,882,1716,2936,916,6598,325
North Country299,845286270,031185
Southern Tier435,397214396,822322
Western New York945,467679862,521757
Statewide16,164,45712,38014,349,31714,613
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region427,2001,73112,470 
Central New York279,4111,70611,248 
Finger Lakes439,5482,19915,240 
Long Island876,2164,92640,846 
Mid-Hudson696,9303,82128,864 
Mohawk Valley149,5118745,541 
New York City2,151,02713,63890,456 
North Country130,7958425,026 
Southern Tier201,2749046,487 
Western New York478,9762,46516,787 
Statewide5,830,88833,106232,965 

