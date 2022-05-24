(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced its daily COVID numbers for Tuesday, May 24, and as County Executive Ryan McMahon describes it, it “is excellent news.”

117 people in Onondaga County tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. According to McMahon, 90 of the results were from a lab and 27 people reported at-home test results.

“Our 7-day average cases per 100k have dropped to 25.5 which is excellent news,” McMahon tweeted.

53 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID with seven of those patients in the ICU, McMahon said. He also noted that there are no new COVID-related deaths.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Tuesday.

“As we are continuing to monitor the numbers, I encourage all New Yorkers to continue taking advantage of the tools we have available to protect against and treat COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “The best way to avoid serious illness from COVID-19 is by keeping up to date with your vaccination and booster doses. Be sure to get tested to ensure you’re not spreading the virus to your loved ones. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatment. The worst thing we could let happen is let our guard down, so continue to remain vigilant so we can move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 30.65

– 30.65 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 45.36

– 45.36 Test Results Reported – 57,135

– 57,135 Total Positive – 5,990

5,990 Percent Positive – 10.45%**

10.45%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 8.04%**

– 8.04%** Patient Hospitalization – 2,724 (+137)

– 2,724 (+137) Patients Newly Admitted – 394

– 394 Patients in ICU – 237 (+5)

– 237 (+5) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 96 (+4)

– 96 (+4) Total Discharges – 304,837 (+221)

– 304,837 (+221) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 24

– 24 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,970

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,457

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,799,846

– 38,799,846 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 12,808

– 12,808 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 110,631

– 110,631 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%

– 92.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.3%

– 87.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.5%

– 83.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%

– 73.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%

– 82.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.4%

– 74.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.5%

– 90.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, May 21, 2022 Sunday, May 22, 2022 Monday, May 23, 2022 Capital Region 51.09 49.88 47.15 Central New York 25.59 24.37 22.44 Finger Lakes 32.16 31.26 29.75 Long Island 60.53 59.10 58.49 Mid-Hudson 47.91 46.92 46.16 Mohawk Valley 35.80 34.29 32.88 New York City 49.01 49.85 47.19 North Country 32.67 31.10 29.53 Southern Tier 42.40 41.66 40.44 Western New York 46.46 45.05 42.34 Statewide 47.63 47.30 45.36

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Saturday, May 21, 2022 Sunday, May 22, 2022 Monday, May 23, 2022 Capital Region 12.18% 11.76% 11.51% Central New York 7.22% 6.79% 6.42% Finger Lakes 11.33% 11.27% 11.06% Long Island 10.62% 10.49% 10.53% Mid-Hudson 9.61% 9.51% 9.62% Mohawk Valley 9.42% 9.02% 8.69% New York City 6.25% 6.31% 6.32% North Country 8.19% 7.83% 7.68% Southern Tier 9.43% 9.21% 9.06% Western New York 15.55% 15.12% 14.61% Statewide 8.11% 8.04% 8.04%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Saturday, May 21, 2022 Sunday, May 22, 2022 Monday, May 23, 2022 Bronx 4.15% 4.29% 4.50% Kings 6.50% 6.48% 6.49% New York 6.88% 6.97% 6.80% Queens 6.45% 6.52% 6.54% Richmond 7.70% 7.74% 7.59%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 5,990 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,359,259. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 65,213 65 Allegany 9,432 7 Broome 50,041 46 Cattaraugus 16,459 18 Cayuga 17,578 9 Chautauqua 25,219 36 Chemung 22,951 10 Chenango 10,043 12 Clinton 18,466 14 Columbia 11,123 15 Cortland 11,485 5 Delaware 8,466 5 Dutchess 68,606 102 Erie 232,506 326 Essex 6,269 9 Franklin 10,225 9 Fulton 13,675 15 Genesee 14,650 15 Greene 9,268 5 Hamilton 930 – Herkimer 15,021 8 Jefferson 21,893 26 Lewis 6,512 5 Livingston 12,523 4 Madison 14,526 12 Monroe 166,582 114 Montgomery 12,731 12 Nassau 435,724 565 Niagara 52,238 49 NYC 2,452,847 2,779 Oneida 59,268 51 Onondaga 123,217 59 Ontario 21,955 11 Orange 113,346 100 Orleans 9,272 6 Oswego 29,188 11 Otsego 10,958 20 Putnam 25,465 33 Rensselaer 34,690 34 Rockland 97,776 81 Saratoga 51,304 61 Schenectady 36,397 42 Schoharie 5,465 5 Schuyler 3,796 5 Seneca 6,477 5 St. Lawrence 22,745 12 Steuben 21,639 21 Suffolk 454,609 610 Sullivan 19,671 25 Tioga 11,929 15 Tompkins 21,775 41 Ulster 34,656 43 Warren 15,221 14 Washington 13,208 12 Wayne 18,779 11 Westchester 270,633 353 Wyoming 8,846 10 Yates 3,772 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 200 125 62.5% 75 37.5% Central New York 74 42 56.8% 32 43.2% Finger Lakes 351 109 31.1% 242 68.9% Long Island 484 228 47.1% 256 52.9% Mid-Hudson 253 111 43.9% 142 56.1% Mohawk Valley 47 21 44.7% 26 55.3% New York City 892 352 39.5% 540 60.5% North Country 70 44 62.9% 26 37.1% Southern Tier 113 40 35.4% 73 64.6% Western New York 240 123 51.3% 117 48.8% Statewide 2,724 1,195 43.9% 1,529 56.1%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 24 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,970. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 4 Dutchess 1 Erie 1 Genesee 1 Herkimer 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 1 Livingston 1 Monroe 1 New York 2 Orange 2 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 5 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 1,506 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,426 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: