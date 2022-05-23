(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s COVID-19 numbers are the lowest they have been since the beginning of April.
County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 395 people tested positive from Saturday through Monday. 95 of those results stem from at-home tests, McMahon says.
55 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, which is the lowest number the county has seen since April 1 and April 2 when 54 people were hospitalized. The beginning of April was at the start of Central New York’s experience with the subvariant of omicron. March 31 saw just 48 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That number would surge to 126 on April 28, which seems to be the peak of the subvariant. To put those numbers in perspective, the most hospitalizations for Onondaga County in 2022 came on January 19 when 257 residents were in the hospital.
Six patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, according to McMahon, and one man in his 90s passed away. There was no word on if he had any underlying conditions.
Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Monday.
“As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage New Yorkers to continue using the tools to protect against and treat COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “The best way to stay out of the hospital with COVID-19 is by keeping up to date with your vaccination and booster doses. Be sure to get tested to ensure you’re not spreading the virus to your loved ones. And, if you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatment. The worst thing we could let happen is let our guard down, so let’s keep looking out for each other so we can move forward safely through this pandemic.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Cases Per 100k – 33.06
- 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 47.30
- Test Results Reported – 68,436
- Total Positive – 6,460
- Percent Positive – 9.10%**
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 8.04%**
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,587 (+112)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 412
- Patients in ICU – 232 (-4)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 92 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 304,616 (+281)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 24
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,944
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,403
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 38,787,038
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 16,829
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 114,904
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.3%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Friday, May 20, 2022
|Saturday, May 21, 2022
|Sunday, May 22, 2022
|Capital Region
|52.73
|51.09
|49.88
|Central New York
|26.93
|25.59
|24.37
|Finger Lakes
|34.44
|32.16
|31.26
|Long Island
|61.78
|60.53
|59.10
|Mid-Hudson
|49.39
|47.91
|46.92
|Mohawk Valley
|37.03
|35.80
|34.29
|New York City
|47.33
|49.01
|49.85
|North Country
|33.82
|32.67
|31.10
|Southern Tier
|45.18
|42.40
|41.66
|Western New York
|49.09
|46.46
|45.05
|Statewide
|47.88
|47.63
|47.30
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:
|Region
|Friday, May 20, 2022
|Saturday, May 21, 2022
|Sunday, May 22, 2022
|Capital Region
|12.10%
|12.18%
|11.76%
|Central New York
|7.65%
|7.22%
|6.79%
|Finger Lakes
|11.94%
|11.33%
|11.27%
|Long Island
|10.98%
|10.62%
|10.49%
|Mid-Hudson
|9.62%
|9.61%
|9.51%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.64%
|9.42%
|9.02%
|New York City
|6.38%
|6.25%
|6.31%
|North Country
|8.62%
|8.19%
|7.83%
|Southern Tier
|9.92%
|9.43%
|9.21%
|Western New York
|16.39%
|15.55%
|15.12%
|Statewide
|8.40%
|8.11%
|8.04%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, May 20, 2022
|Saturday, May 21, 2022
|Sunday, May 22, 2022
|Bronx
|4.23%
|4.15%
|4.29%
|Kings
|6.67%
|6.50%
|6.48%
|New York
|6.86%
|6.88%
|6.97%
|Queens
|6.69%
|6.45%
|6.52%
|Richmond
|7.73%
|7.70%
|7.74%
Yesterday 6,460 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,353,269. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|65,148
|98
|Allegany
|9,425
|4
|Broome
|49,995
|49
|Cattaraugus
|16,441
|23
|Cayuga
|17,569
|10
|Chautauqua
|25,183
|49
|Chemung
|22,941
|16
|Chenango
|10,031
|3
|Clinton
|18,452
|30
|Columbia
|11,108
|12
|Cortland
|11,480
|4
|Delaware
|8,461
|12
|Dutchess
|68,504
|95
|Erie
|232,180
|236
|Essex
|6,260
|7
|Franklin
|10,216
|9
|Fulton
|13,660
|9
|Genesee
|14,635
|8
|Greene
|9,263
|4
|Hamilton
|930
|2
|Herkimer
|15,013
|8
|Jefferson
|21,867
|17
|Lewis
|6,507
|–
|Livingston
|12,519
|8
|Madison
|14,514
|7
|Monroe
|166,468
|153
|Montgomery
|12,719
|11
|Nassau
|435,159
|632
|Niagara
|52,189
|54
|NYC
|2,450,068
|3,122
|Oneida
|59,217
|36
|Onondaga
|123,158
|77
|Ontario
|21,944
|23
|Orange
|113,246
|114
|Orleans
|9,266
|10
|Oswego
|29,177
|18
|Otsego
|10,938
|13
|Putnam
|25,432
|22
|Rensselaer
|34,656
|41
|Rockland
|97,695
|102
|Saratoga
|51,243
|72
|Schenectady
|36,355
|57
|Schoharie
|5,460
|7
|Schuyler
|3,791
|2
|Seneca
|6,472
|5
|St. Lawrence
|22,733
|10
|Steuben
|21,618
|24
|Suffolk
|453,999
|592
|Sullivan
|19,646
|32
|Tioga
|11,914
|7
|Tompkins
|21,734
|8
|Ulster
|34,613
|45
|Warren
|15,207
|24
|Washington
|13,196
|16
|Wayne
|18,768
|17
|Westchester
|270,280
|386
|Wyoming
|8,836
|5
|Yates
|3,770
|3
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|189
|118
|62.4%
|71
|37.6%
|Central New York
|81
|49
|60.5%
|32
|39.5%
|Finger Lakes
|340
|108
|31.8%
|232
|68.2%
|Long Island
|444
|228
|51.4%
|216
|48.6%
|Mid-Hudson
|257
|114
|44.4%
|143
|55.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|52
|24
|46.2%
|28
|53.8%
|New York City
|813
|337
|41.5%
|476
|58.5%
|North Country
|65
|41
|63.1%
|24
|36.9%
|Southern Tier
|110
|38
|34.5%
|72
|65.5%
|Western New York
|236
|114
|48.3%
|122
|51.7%
|Statewide
|2,587
|1,171
|45.3%
|1,416
|54.7%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
Yesterday, 24 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,944. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Genesee
|2
|Kings
|2
|Monroe
|2
|New York
|3
|Ontario
|1
|Queens
|1
|Schenectady
|2
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Westchester
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.
Yesterday, 1,758 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,469 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|971,769
|23
|891,735
|60
|Central New York
|650,696
|32
|603,689
|23
|Finger Lakes
|871,964
|59
|810,727
|63
|Long Island
|2,207,989
|238
|1,971,645
|254
|Mid-Hudson
|1,725,929
|160
|1,521,168
|155
|Mohawk Valley
|327,617
|22
|305,658
|17
|New York City
|8,126,111
|1,079
|7,213,178
|757
|North Country
|307,770
|5
|279,147
|14
|Southern Tier
|445,426
|33
|408,086
|30
|Western New York
|963,308
|107
|888,628
|96
|Statewide
|16,598,579
|1,758
|14,893,661
|1,469
|Booster/Additional Shots
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|547,905
|809
|7,194
|Central New York
|370,154
|290
|3,705
|Finger Lakes
|573,029
|776
|6,677
|Long Island
|1,310,661
|2,134
|16,899
|Mid-Hudson
|1,019,433
|1,462
|12,987
|Mohawk Valley
|191,717
|193
|2,187
|New York City
|3,372,024
|6,557
|43,971
|North Country
|173,069
|53
|1,750
|Southern Tier
|258,604
|307
|3,311
|Western New York
|611,176
|830
|6,466
|Statewide
|8,427,772
|13,411
|105,147