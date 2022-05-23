(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s COVID-19 numbers are the lowest they have been since the beginning of April.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 395 people tested positive from Saturday through Monday. 95 of those results stem from at-home tests, McMahon says.

55 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, which is the lowest number the county has seen since April 1 and April 2 when 54 people were hospitalized. The beginning of April was at the start of Central New York’s experience with the subvariant of omicron. March 31 saw just 48 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That number would surge to 126 on April 28, which seems to be the peak of the subvariant. To put those numbers in perspective, the most hospitalizations for Onondaga County in 2022 came on January 19 when 257 residents were in the hospital.

Six patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, according to McMahon, and one man in his 90s passed away. There was no word on if he had any underlying conditions.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Monday.

“As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage New Yorkers to continue using the tools to protect against and treat COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “The best way to stay out of the hospital with COVID-19 is by keeping up to date with your vaccination and booster doses. Be sure to get tested to ensure you’re not spreading the virus to your loved ones. And, if you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatment. The worst thing we could let happen is let our guard down, so let’s keep looking out for each other so we can move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,403

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,787,038

– 38,787,038 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 16,829

– 16,829 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 114,904

– 114,904 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%

– 92.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.3%

– 87.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.5%

– 83.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%

– 73.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%

– 82.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.4%

– 74.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.5%

– 90.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, May 20, 2022 Saturday, May 21, 2022 Sunday, May 22, 2022 Capital Region 52.73 51.09 49.88 Central New York 26.93 25.59 24.37 Finger Lakes 34.44 32.16 31.26 Long Island 61.78 60.53 59.10 Mid-Hudson 49.39 47.91 46.92 Mohawk Valley 37.03 35.80 34.29 New York City 47.33 49.01 49.85 North Country 33.82 32.67 31.10 Southern Tier 45.18 42.40 41.66 Western New York 49.09 46.46 45.05 Statewide 47.88 47.63 47.30

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Friday, May 20, 2022 Saturday, May 21, 2022 Sunday, May 22, 2022 Capital Region 12.10% 12.18% 11.76% Central New York 7.65% 7.22% 6.79% Finger Lakes 11.94% 11.33% 11.27% Long Island 10.98% 10.62% 10.49% Mid-Hudson 9.62% 9.61% 9.51% Mohawk Valley 9.64% 9.42% 9.02% New York City 6.38% 6.25% 6.31% North Country 8.62% 8.19% 7.83% Southern Tier 9.92% 9.43% 9.21% Western New York 16.39% 15.55% 15.12% Statewide 8.40% 8.11% 8.04%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Friday, May 20, 2022 Saturday, May 21, 2022 Sunday, May 22, 2022 Bronx 4.23% 4.15% 4.29% Kings 6.67% 6.50% 6.48% New York 6.86% 6.88% 6.97% Queens 6.69% 6.45% 6.52% Richmond 7.73% 7.70% 7.74%

Yesterday 6,460 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,353,269. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 65,148 98 Allegany 9,425 4 Broome 49,995 49 Cattaraugus 16,441 23 Cayuga 17,569 10 Chautauqua 25,183 49 Chemung 22,941 16 Chenango 10,031 3 Clinton 18,452 30 Columbia 11,108 12 Cortland 11,480 4 Delaware 8,461 12 Dutchess 68,504 95 Erie 232,180 236 Essex 6,260 7 Franklin 10,216 9 Fulton 13,660 9 Genesee 14,635 8 Greene 9,263 4 Hamilton 930 2 Herkimer 15,013 8 Jefferson 21,867 17 Lewis 6,507 – Livingston 12,519 8 Madison 14,514 7 Monroe 166,468 153 Montgomery 12,719 11 Nassau 435,159 632 Niagara 52,189 54 NYC 2,450,068 3,122 Oneida 59,217 36 Onondaga 123,158 77 Ontario 21,944 23 Orange 113,246 114 Orleans 9,266 10 Oswego 29,177 18 Otsego 10,938 13 Putnam 25,432 22 Rensselaer 34,656 41 Rockland 97,695 102 Saratoga 51,243 72 Schenectady 36,355 57 Schoharie 5,460 7 Schuyler 3,791 2 Seneca 6,472 5 St. Lawrence 22,733 10 Steuben 21,618 24 Suffolk 453,999 592 Sullivan 19,646 32 Tioga 11,914 7 Tompkins 21,734 8 Ulster 34,613 45 Warren 15,207 24 Washington 13,196 16 Wayne 18,768 17 Westchester 270,280 386 Wyoming 8,836 5 Yates 3,770 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 189 118 62.4% 71 37.6% Central New York 81 49 60.5% 32 39.5% Finger Lakes 340 108 31.8% 232 68.2% Long Island 444 228 51.4% 216 48.6% Mid-Hudson 257 114 44.4% 143 55.6% Mohawk Valley 52 24 46.2% 28 53.8% New York City 813 337 41.5% 476 58.5% North Country 65 41 63.1% 24 36.9% Southern Tier 110 38 34.5% 72 65.5% Western New York 236 114 48.3% 122 51.7% Statewide 2,587 1,171 45.3% 1,416 54.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 24 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,944. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Bronx 2 Cattaraugus 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Genesee 2 Kings 2 Monroe 2 New York 3 Ontario 1 Queens 1 Schenectady 2 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 1,758 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,469 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: