Onondaga County’s hospitalized patients drop below 200

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in nearly six weeks the number of Onondaga County residents needing a hospital bed for COVID-19 treatment dropped below 200 Friday.

In a Facebook live video, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the number of hospitalized patients stood at 197, with 43 needing intensive care.

The last time that figure was below 200 was on December 5, when it was also 197. Since that date, the number of hospitalized cases steadily grew to a peak of 336 on December 28.

McMahon also said the positivity rate of those tested was down to 5.5% for a seven day average. He says both those number are moving in the right direction.

Sad, news however, McMahon said four additional people died from COVID-19. Deaths in the county stand at 548.

There were 377 new cases.

McMahon again reminded everyone that this is a big sports weekend, and to please enjoy the games, but with only those in your “pod,” pointing out that gatherings with friends and extended family over Halloween and Thanksgiving were responsible for big spikes in COVID cases and hospitalizations.