Onondaga County’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit continues to move across the county

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County continues its initiative to make COVID-19 testing available to residents across the county.
The mobile testing unit will be at the following locations the week of June 15.
MONDAY, June 15:
- Brighton Towers located at 821 E Brighton Ave, Syracuse
- Available for residents and staff
TUESDAY, June 16:
- Baldwinsville Central School District located at 29 East Oneida Street, Baldwinsville
- Available to everyone
WEDNESDAY, June 17:
- Various locations with the Syracuse Housing Authority
- Not for public-at-large
THURSDAY, June 18:
- C-NS High School located at 6002 NYS Route 31, Cicero
- Available to everyone
Community members can make an appointment at the sites where testing is available to everyone at Covid19.OnGov.net. Walk-ups are also welcome.
Testing for those days is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Find A Testing Site Near You
More from NewsChannel 9:
- GOP police reform plan gains momentum
- Florida Republicans excited to bring RNC to Jacksonville
- Mobile food pantry hosts free distribution in Syracuse’s south side
- Trump Admin proposes sweeping changes to US asylum laws
- City of Oswego enters Phase Three
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App