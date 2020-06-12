Interactive Maps

Onondaga County’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit continues to move across the county

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County continues its initiative to make COVID-19 testing available to residents across the county.

The mobile testing unit will be at the following locations the week of June 15.

MONDAY, June 15:

  • Brighton Towers located at 821 E Brighton Ave, Syracuse
  • Available for residents and staff

TUESDAY, June 16:

  • Baldwinsville Central School District located at 29 East Oneida Street, Baldwinsville
  • Available to everyone

WEDNESDAY, June 17:

  • Various locations with the Syracuse Housing Authority
  • Not for public-at-large

THURSDAY, June 18:

  • C-NS High School located at 6002 NYS Route 31, Cicero
  • Available to everyone

Community members can make an appointment at the sites where testing is available to everyone at Covid19.OnGov.net. Walk-ups are also welcome.

Testing for those days is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

