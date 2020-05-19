Onondaga County’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit to visit Syracuse’s north side on Thursday and Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be parked on Syracuse’s north side on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, May 21 the mobile unit will be at Pastime Athletic Club located at 1314 N Salina Street in Syracuse.

On Friday, May 22 the mobile unit will be at Dr. Weeks Elementary School located at 710 Hawley Avenue in Syracuse.

Testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Registration for appointment times is available on the Onondaga County Health Department’s website.

McMahon said bringing the mobile testing unit to this area will give neighbors in the New American Community opportunity to be tested.

The Syracuse Community Health Center will continue to test anyone who wants to be tested this week.

Onondaga County has administered 25,893 tests since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Roughly 6.6% of those tested have tested positive. That’s down from the roughly 8% average seen before proactive testing.