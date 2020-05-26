Onondaga County’s mobile testing unit travels to 3 locations this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has administered over 31,000 tests during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proactive testing continues with the Onondaga County Mobile unit traveling to 3 different locations this week.
- LaFayette High School located at 3122 US-11 in LaFayette.
- Wednesday, May 27 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Syracuse Community Health Center located at 1938 E Fayette St. in Syracuse.
- Thursday, May 28 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Valley Plaza located at 4141 South Salina St. in Syracuse.
- Friday, May 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The Syracuse Community Health Center located at 819 South Salina St. will continue to do COVID-19 testing every day.
Testing is open to anyone who would like to be tested. Walk-ups are welcome but if you prefer to make an appointment you can do so by visiting the Onondaga County Health Department’s website.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Trump accused of ‘weaponizing’ COVID response to split immigrant families
- City of Tonawanda police officer shot multiple times; suspect in custody
- Gov. Cuomo to meet with President Trump at the White House
- US lawmakers introduce bill that would give billions to schools, libraries for internet access
- Police source: State trooper shoots suspect in Manlius
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App