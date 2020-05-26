Onondaga County’s mobile testing unit travels to 3 locations this week

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has administered over 31,000 tests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proactive testing continues with the Onondaga County Mobile unit traveling to 3 different locations this week.

LaFayette High School located at 3122 US-11 in LaFayette. Wednesday, May 27 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Syracuse Community Health Center located at 1938 E Fayette St. in Syracuse. Thursday, May 28 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Valley Plaza located at 4141 South Salina St. in Syracuse. Friday, May 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



The Syracuse Community Health Center located at 819 South Salina St. will continue to do COVID-19 testing every day.

Testing is open to anyone who would like to be tested. Walk-ups are welcome but if you prefer to make an appointment you can do so by visiting the Onondaga County Health Department’s website.