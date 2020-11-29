Onondaga County’s orange zone sees an increase in their COVID-19 positive rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s COVID-19 positive rate increased in the orange zone Saturday, as the state continues to battle COVID-19.

On Friday, the average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days in Onondaga County’s orange zone was 5.10%. Saturday’s data pushed the average positive rate in the orange zone to 6.13%. In Onondaga County’s yellow zone, the average COVID-19 positive rate moved from 4.60% to 5.09% Saturday.

As a region, Central New York’s positive rate on Saturday was 6.9%. This represents a decrease from Friday’s data, but is still more than two percentage points higher than the region’s average over the last seven days.

In New York State as a whole, the COVID-19 positive rate increased for the third consecutive day, with 4.27% of test results coming back positive Saturday.

Tragically, 55 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 Saturday.

Complete COVID-19 data from Saturday provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization – 3,372 (+85)

– 3,372 (+85) Patients Newly Admitted – 487

– 487 Number ICU – 667 (+13)

– 667 (+13) Number ICU with Intubation – 326 (-5)

– 326 (-5) Total Discharges – 85,287 (+349)

– 85,287 (+349) Deaths – 55

– 55 Total Deaths – 26,690

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 3.7% 3.4% 3.4% 2.97% Central New York 4.0% 8.4% 6.9% 4.63% Finger Lakes 5.7% 6.6% 6.6% 5.16% Long Island 3.8% 3.4% 4.1% 3.64% Mid-Hudson 4.7% 4.8% 4.9% 4.42% Mohawk Valley 3.6% 4.7% 5.1% 3.88% New York City 2.8% 2.9% 3.4% 2.75% North Country 2.9% 3.1% 2.4% 2.59% Southern Tier 1.8% 4.4% 4.1% 1.96% Western New York 8.1% 7.4% 7.2% 6.69%

Since the start of the pandemic, 641,161 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,712 94 Allegany 1,019 22 Broome 5,308 74 Cattaraugus 1,114 39 Cayuga 869 23 Chautauqua 1,562 23 Chemung 3,048 55 Chenango 639 10 Clinton 459 3 Columbia 1,020 8 Cortland 1,044 19 Delaware 359 13 Dutchess 7,197 75 Erie 24,942 502 Essex 285 6 Franklin 266 7 Fulton 495 5 Genesee 997 31 Greene 688 3 Hamilton 45 1 Herkimer 691 27 Jefferson 551 40 Lewis 360 9 Livingston 700 17 Madison 944 31 Monroe 15,138 435 Montgomery 484 12 Nassau 60,181 481 Niagara 3,768 86 NYC 309,475 2,294 Oneida 4,861 129 Onondaga 10,701 221 Ontario 1,304 31 Orange 16,801 151 Orleans 623 5 Oswego 1,571 75 Otsego 618 7 Putnam 2,789 58 Rensselaer 1,720 34 Rockland 21,502 124 Saratoga 2,245 65 Schenectady 2,443 54 Schoharie 196 2 Schuyler 314 8 Seneca 295 12 St. Lawrence 822 17 Steuben 1,771 32 Suffolk 60,414 604 Sullivan 2,191 25 Tioga 1,132 28 Tompkins 1,105 29 Ulster 3,325 49 Warren 577 2 Washington 449 5 Wayne 1,127 32 Westchester 50,110 464 Wyoming 533 6 Yates 262 9

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.