Onondaga County’s orange zone sees an increase in their COVID-19 positive rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s COVID-19 positive rate increased in the orange zone Saturday, as the state continues to battle COVID-19.

On Friday, the average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days in Onondaga County’s orange zone was 5.10%. Saturday’s data pushed the average positive rate in the orange zone to 6.13%. In Onondaga County’s yellow zone, the average COVID-19 positive rate moved from 4.60% to 5.09% Saturday.

As a region, Central New York’s positive rate on Saturday was 6.9%. This represents a decrease from Friday’s data, but is still more than two percentage points higher than the region’s average over the last seven days.

In New York State as a whole, the COVID-19 positive rate increased for the third consecutive day, with 4.27% of test results coming back positive Saturday. 

Tragically, 55 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 Saturday.

Complete COVID-19 data from Saturday provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,372 (+85)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 487
  • Number ICU – 667 (+13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 326 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 85,287 (+349)
  • Deaths – 55
  • Total Deaths – 26,690

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAYCURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
Capital Region3.7%3.4%3.4%2.97%
Central New York4.0%8.4%6.9%4.63%
Finger Lakes5.7%6.6%6.6%5.16%
Long Island3.8%3.4%4.1%3.64%
Mid-Hudson4.7%4.8%4.9%4.42%
Mohawk Valley3.6%4.7%5.1%3.88%
New York City2.8%2.9%3.4%2.75%
North Country2.9%3.1%2.4%2.59%
Southern Tier1.8%4.4%4.1%1.96%
Western New York8.1%7.4%7.2%6.69%

Since the start of the pandemic, 641,161 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany5,71294
Allegany1,01922
Broome5,30874
Cattaraugus1,11439
Cayuga86923
Chautauqua1,56223
Chemung3,04855
Chenango63910
Clinton4593
Columbia1,0208
Cortland1,04419
Delaware35913
Dutchess7,19775
Erie24,942502
Essex2856
Franklin2667
Fulton4955
Genesee99731
Greene6883
Hamilton451
Herkimer69127
Jefferson55140
Lewis3609
Livingston70017
Madison94431
Monroe15,138435
Montgomery48412
Nassau60,181481
Niagara3,76886
NYC309,4752,294
Oneida4,861129
Onondaga10,701221
Ontario1,30431
Orange16,801151
Orleans6235
Oswego1,57175
Otsego6187
Putnam2,78958
Rensselaer1,72034
Rockland21,502124
Saratoga2,24565
Schenectady2,44354
Schoharie1962
Schuyler3148
Seneca29512
St. Lawrence82217
Steuben1,77132
Suffolk60,414604
Sullivan2,19125
Tioga1,13228
Tompkins1,10529
Ulster3,32549
Warren5772
Washington4495
Wayne1,12732
Westchester50,110464
Wyoming5336
Yates2629

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

