Onondaga County’s orange zone sees an increase in their COVID-19 positive rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s COVID-19 positive rate increased in the orange zone Saturday, as the state continues to battle COVID-19.
On Friday, the average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days in Onondaga County’s orange zone was 5.10%. Saturday’s data pushed the average positive rate in the orange zone to 6.13%. In Onondaga County’s yellow zone, the average COVID-19 positive rate moved from 4.60% to 5.09% Saturday.
As a region, Central New York’s positive rate on Saturday was 6.9%. This represents a decrease from Friday’s data, but is still more than two percentage points higher than the region’s average over the last seven days.
In New York State as a whole, the COVID-19 positive rate increased for the third consecutive day, with 4.27% of test results coming back positive Saturday.
Tragically, 55 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 Saturday.
Complete COVID-19 data from Saturday provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,372 (+85)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 487
- Number ICU – 667 (+13)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 326 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 85,287 (+349)
- Deaths – 55
- Total Deaths – 26,690
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|Capital Region
|3.7%
|3.4%
|3.4%
|2.97%
|Central New York
|4.0%
|8.4%
|6.9%
|4.63%
|Finger Lakes
|5.7%
|6.6%
|6.6%
|5.16%
|Long Island
|3.8%
|3.4%
|4.1%
|3.64%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.7%
|4.8%
|4.9%
|4.42%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.6%
|4.7%
|5.1%
|3.88%
|New York City
|2.8%
|2.9%
|3.4%
|2.75%
|North Country
|2.9%
|3.1%
|2.4%
|2.59%
|Southern Tier
|1.8%
|4.4%
|4.1%
|1.96%
|Western New York
|8.1%
|7.4%
|7.2%
|6.69%
Since the start of the pandemic, 641,161 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|5,712
|94
|Allegany
|1,019
|22
|Broome
|5,308
|74
|Cattaraugus
|1,114
|39
|Cayuga
|869
|23
|Chautauqua
|1,562
|23
|Chemung
|3,048
|55
|Chenango
|639
|10
|Clinton
|459
|3
|Columbia
|1,020
|8
|Cortland
|1,044
|19
|Delaware
|359
|13
|Dutchess
|7,197
|75
|Erie
|24,942
|502
|Essex
|285
|6
|Franklin
|266
|7
|Fulton
|495
|5
|Genesee
|997
|31
|Greene
|688
|3
|Hamilton
|45
|1
|Herkimer
|691
|27
|Jefferson
|551
|40
|Lewis
|360
|9
|Livingston
|700
|17
|Madison
|944
|31
|Monroe
|15,138
|435
|Montgomery
|484
|12
|Nassau
|60,181
|481
|Niagara
|3,768
|86
|NYC
|309,475
|2,294
|Oneida
|4,861
|129
|Onondaga
|10,701
|221
|Ontario
|1,304
|31
|Orange
|16,801
|151
|Orleans
|623
|5
|Oswego
|1,571
|75
|Otsego
|618
|7
|Putnam
|2,789
|58
|Rensselaer
|1,720
|34
|Rockland
|21,502
|124
|Saratoga
|2,245
|65
|Schenectady
|2,443
|54
|Schoharie
|196
|2
|Schuyler
|314
|8
|Seneca
|295
|12
|St. Lawrence
|822
|17
|Steuben
|1,771
|32
|Suffolk
|60,414
|604
|Sullivan
|2,191
|25
|Tioga
|1,132
|28
|Tompkins
|1,105
|29
|Ulster
|3,325
|49
|Warren
|577
|2
|Washington
|449
|5
|Wayne
|1,127
|32
|Westchester
|50,110
|464
|Wyoming
|533
|6
|Yates
|262
|9
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
