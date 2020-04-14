Onondaga County’s social distancing grade falls

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ALl of the changes that local stores are making are to support social distancing.

Onondaga County’s social distancing grade was hovering at about a B grade last week, but now it sits between a C and C-, a trend Dr. Stephen Thomas from Upstate University Hospital says could play into longer closures and time in quarantine.

“They look at three different parameters and one of the parameters is actually person-to-person engagement, and they, of course, can’t confirm that two people are standing within six feet of one another, but they do know when two cell phone signals are within six feet of one another, and so there are some concerning trends,” Thomas said.

Thomas also says a new projection shows if at least 70 percent of people followed a strict social distancing protocol, we’d see a steep decline in infections, making a shorter curve.