Onondaga County’s voluntary shelter in place policy begins Tuesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of Tuesday morning, Onondaga County’s voluntary shelter-in-place policy takes effect.

It’s meant to help flatten the curve and make people social distance. It comes as County Executive Ryan McMahon says we all need to do better.

Here’s how the plan will work:

If you were born in an odd year, you can get needed items or go to a park on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays along with Sunday, April 12.

If you were born in an even year, you can do the same on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and also Sunday, April 19.

You can still walk any day in your own neighborhood.