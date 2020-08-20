Onondaga, Madison Counties give OK for fitness classes when gyms reopen

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Good news for those with memberships in gyms or fitness centers in Onondaga and Madison Counties.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Madison County Legislature Chairman John Becker say they will allow gyms to have group fitness classes when the facilities reopen beginning on Monday.

The group exercise classes, according to state guidelines will be reservations only, must have six feet of social distancing and accept no more people than 33 percent of the room’s capacity, as per New York State guidance.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo left it up to local officials to decide if group exercise classes could be held when he authorized gyms to reopen.

All such facilities must submit a safety plan to their local counties and the state.

