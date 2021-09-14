Onondaga, Madison counties report new deaths from COVID, Onondaga Co. Exec says ‘87% of ICU patients unvaccinated’

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Two more people have lost their battles with COVID-19 in Onondaga County, and one has lost their life in Madison County.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that a neighbor in his 50’s and another in his 60’s died this week, after the county lost 7 over the course of three days this weekend. According to McMahon’s tweet, 87% of the 23 patients in the Intensive Care Unit are unvaccinated.

.@OnondagaCounty covid 19 update 119 new cases. 31% are hh contacts with active cases lower to 1007.Hospitalizations dropped to 91 residents with 23 residents in the ICU. 87% of the ICU residents are unvaccinated.Sadly we lost two neighbors.Males in their 50's and 60's — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 14, 2021

Madison County has sadly lost one to the virus, and reported five new cases on Tuesday. This follows another death in the county on Monday, amid a flood of deaths from Central New York counties including Oswego, which recently lost two and Oneida county, where two more neighbors have died since Monday.