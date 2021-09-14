Onondaga, Madison counties report new deaths from COVID, Onondaga Co. Exec says ‘87% of ICU patients unvaccinated’

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Two more people have lost their battles with COVID-19 in Onondaga County, and one has lost their life in Madison County.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that a neighbor in his 50’s and another in his 60’s died this week, after the county lost 7 over the course of three days this weekend. According to McMahon’s tweet, 87% of the 23 patients in the Intensive Care Unit are unvaccinated.
Madison County has sadly lost one to the virus, and reported five new cases on Tuesday. This follows another death in the county on Monday, amid a flood of deaths from Central New York counties including Oswego, which recently lost two and Oneida county, where two more neighbors have died since Monday.