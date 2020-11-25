Orange Zone dining rules begin Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the Orange Zone announcement this week, many were left wondering what that means for Destiny USA, especially ahead of Black Friday.

The mall is in the Orange Zone and the same restrictions apply. That means no indoor dining for restaurants. The mall is home to more than a dozen restaurants, so they will have to stick to takeout only for now.

For those restaurants that have outdoor seating, like Panera, they can do outdoor seating with four people to a table, maximum.

The Orange Zone restrictions also mean no personal services are allowed to be open, meaning hair and nail salons at Destiny USA will be shut down, as well.

This all comes ahead of the busiest day of the year for the mall: Black Friday. Those at Destiny are doing what they can to spread everyone out and keep shoppers and staff safe.

“Usually, typically, Black Friday sales happen on Black Friday or they creep into Thanksgiving on Thursday. This year, we’ve noticed the Black Friday sales have been going on all month for a lot of retailers,” said Nikita Jankowski, Director of Marketing for Destiny USA.

Destiny USA will be closed on Thanksgiving. Doors will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, but the stores don’t open until 6 a.m.