ORDA temporarily closing ski resorts and Olympic venues

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority will suspend operations at all ski areas and Lake Placid Olympic venues on Sunday.
The closures include Mt. Van Hoevenberg, Gore and Whiteface Mountains, and Belleayre Mountain Ski Resort.
The Olympic Jumping Complex, Sports Complex, Olympic Oval, and Olympic Center—including its museum and retail shops—will also close.
