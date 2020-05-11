OSHA opens up investigation into Madison County greenhouse

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — OSHA has opened up an investigation into a greenhouse in Madison County.
Last week, Green Empire Farms saw a sudden uptick in positive coronavirus cases in people who worked at the greenhouse. The state health department and Madison County worked together to set up a testing site to test employees.
OSHA is now looking into the greenhouse to see if there were any workplace violations.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- New requirements put in place to increase safety within nursing homes
- New York releases list of specific businesses that can reopen in Phase One
- Oneida Co: One additional death, several public exposures
- President Trump to hold briefing to discuss testing capacity as members of administration self-quarantine
- NY Counties facing dismal financial outlook
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App