OSHA opens up investigation into Madison County greenhouse

Coronavirus
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — OSHA has opened up an investigation into a greenhouse in Madison County.

Last week, Green Empire Farms saw a sudden uptick in positive coronavirus cases in people who worked at the greenhouse. The state health department and Madison County worked together to set up a testing site to test employees.

OSHA is now looking into the greenhouse to see if there were any workplace violations.

