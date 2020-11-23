Oswego City School District extending remote learning through December 11

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, the Oswego City School District announced that all students would be learning remotely through Friday, December 11.

In a letter posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said, “I am writing to share that since our district stopped all in-person instruction last week, we have unfortunately continued to see a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases and students and staff being quarantined. To add to this, we’ve continued to evaluate the local COVID-19 data that is being provided each day by Oswego County. Much of this information indicates that Oswego County’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise at an ‘alarming – rampant rate’ and that there is significant concern about additional exposures that could occur over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.”

“It is the district’s plan and desire to return to in-person instruction on December 14, 2020,” said Calvin. “However, this return is subject to how the current pandemic progresses over the next couple of weeks.”

