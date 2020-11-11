Oswego Co. Health Dept. announces 5 new public exposures to COVID-19

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is making residents aware of several new potential public COVID-19 exposures. Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

American Legion Post 268, 69 W. Bridge Street, Oswego

Saturday, November 1

The Medicine Place, 4646 Main Street, Phoenix

Monday, November 2 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 3 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 4 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 5 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Friday, November 6 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

American Legion Post 1128, 8 Vida Drive, Williamstown

Thursday, November 5 between 1:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts, 314 S. Second Street, Fulton

Friday, November 6 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 7 between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

MJ Music Bar, 609 NYS Rte. 48, Fulton

Saturday, November 7 between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness. Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their health care provider.

For information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.