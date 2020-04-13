Live Now
Oswego Co: Reminder that private campgrounds are non-essential businesses

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department issued a reminder Monday that privately-owned campgrounds are considered non-essential businesses and therefore are not permitted to operate under an Executive Order issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Guidance issued by the Empire State Development Corporation under those executive orders confirms that all private campgrounds are not defined as ‘essential businesses’ and should be closed until April 30,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Future executive orders may extend this deadline depending on a reassessment of the COVID-19 pandemic at that time.”

NewsChannel 9 received several emails and phone calls from viewers concerned about the virus being spread at several private campgrounds in the county set to open shortly.

Public and private marinas, boat launches, and golf course are also closed as part of this order.

Meanwhile, Oswego County officials reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing the total to 45 confirmed cases.

Of those 24 have recovered.

