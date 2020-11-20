Oswego Co. Sheriff: 23 employees and six inmates positive for COVID-19

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, the Oswego County Sheriff revealed that 23 of the 200 members that work in the department have tested positive for coronavirus. Sheriff Don Hilton also reported that six inmates at its correctional facility also tested positive.

Hilton said all staff and inmates are now being tested, so the number is expected to increase.

He encouraged everyone to “use common sense and make safe choices for your family” during the holiday season. He also urged people to practice social distance and get tested if they show symptoms of COVID-19.

Hilton also restated that his department will not respond to complaints of large gatherings on Thanksgiving at private residences. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order recently limiting the number of people attending private Thanksgiving events to ten people.

