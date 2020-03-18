Closings
Oswego Co: Visitor restrictions at Oswego Health

Coronavirus
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Oswego Health Wednesday joined a growing list of Central New York medical facilities imposing strict new visitation policies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Oswego Health announced it is suspending all visitation at Oswego Hospital, Fulton, and Central Square Medical Centers as well as urgent care and other regional campus sites.

The only exceptions are if the visitor is for family or legal representation of patients “…in imminent end-of-life situation.” The other exception is if the visitor is needed for the essential care to the patient.

