OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — A third individual has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Oswego County.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced Tuesday that a county resident between 60 and 70 years old is recovering at home after learning of the positive result.
This individual recently returned from a trip in the United States and has been in quarantine since being tested.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 170 Oswego County residents have been tested.
Of that number, three have had positive results, 106 negative results, and officials are still awaiting test results on 61 people.
There are currently nine people in mandatory quarantine and 66 in precautionary quarantine.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cortland County reports 3rd case of coronavirus
- Real ID deadline postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Free trial offers could cost you: Consumer Reports
- Oswego County: 3rd COVID-19 patient confirmed
- Salt City Coffee continues to pay it forward thanks to small businesses supporting one another
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App