Live Now
White House briefing on COVID-19
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance

Oswego County: 3rd COVID-19 patient confirmed

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — A third individual has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Oswego County.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced Tuesday that a county resident between 60 and 70 years old is recovering at home after learning of the positive result.

This individual recently returned from a trip in the United States and has been in quarantine since being tested.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 170 Oswego County residents have been tested.

Of that number, three have had positive results, 106 negative results, and officials are still awaiting test results on 61 people.

There are currently nine people in mandatory quarantine and 66 in precautionary quarantine.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected