Oswego County: 3rd COVID-19 patient confirmed

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — A third individual has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Oswego County.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced Tuesday that a county resident between 60 and 70 years old is recovering at home after learning of the positive result.

This individual recently returned from a trip in the United States and has been in quarantine since being tested.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 170 Oswego County residents have been tested.

Of that number, three have had positive results, 106 negative results, and officials are still awaiting test results on 61 people.

There are currently nine people in mandatory quarantine and 66 in precautionary quarantine.

