Oswego County: Fulton closes playgrounds, county directs police to enforce executive orders

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County reported two new positive test results for COVID-19 bringing the total in the county to 17.
One previous positive test case has recovered and is no longer in quarantine.
In a video released to the news media announcing the latest test results Monday afternoon, County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup also said he was authorizing state and county law enforcement to enforce the executive orders on social distancing.
At the same event, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that all playgrounds in the city were closed, basketball hoops and swings were being removed as a coordinated effort with the city school district to keep[ large groups from gathering.
She said city police will be proactive in policing public access areas, handing out educational material about social distancing and breaking up large groups.
“The COVID-19 situation is evolving,” said County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We are working closely with community partners to mitigate the disease in our community. So far, the suspected and confirmed cases are spread throughout the county. It’s no longer important who and where the infection is, rather, that it could be everywhere.
The confirmed cases of COVID-19 are spread across the county:
- Fulton
- Oswego
- Town of Palermo
- Town of Constantia
- Town of Hastings
- Town of Richland
- Town of Schroeppel
- Town of Scriba
- Town of West Monroe
Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.
