Oswego County Health Department launches a coronavirus hotline

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department launched a COVID-19 Hotline.

People with any questions regarding the coronavirus outbreak can call 315-349-3330.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, people will be connected with a public health professional or another county staff member to get their questions answered.

If you are a health care provider, you can continue to call the county health department’s Preventative Division at 315-349-3547.

All callers to the hotline after hours will hear a pre-recorded outgoing message with tips for reducing their risk of exposure to the virus. This will be followed by a list of menu options for health care workers, media contacts and the public.

A complete list of resources for Central New York has been compiled.

