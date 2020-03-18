Closings
There are currently 31 active closings. Click for more details.

Oswego County Health Department launches a coronavirus hotline

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department launched a COVID-19 Hotline.

People with any questions regarding the coronavirus outbreak can call 315-349-3330.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, people will be connected with a public health professional or another county staff member to get their questions answered.

If you are a health care provider, you can continue to call the county health department’s Preventative Division at 315-349-3547.

All callers to the hotline after hours will hear a pre-recorded outgoing message with tips for reducing their risk of exposure to the virus. This will be followed by a list of menu options for health care workers, media contacts and the public.

A complete list of resources for Central New York has been compiled. Just visit the Coronavirus page at LocalSYR.com and click on the Important Information button just below the top stories.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected